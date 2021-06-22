Weymouth postpones fireworks display to future time

Despite the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, there will be no Weymouth July 3 fireworks for the second year in a row.

Officials postponed the traditional event on May 7, saying the town couldn’t meet social distancing guidelines then in effect. When Governor Charlie Baker lifted the guidelines three weeks later, Weymouth officials said it was too late to change course since planning for the large event typically takes months.

“It was a logistical nightmare to try to resurrect it,” said Mayor Robert Hedlund.