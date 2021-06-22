Weymouth postpones fireworks display to future time

Despite the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, there will be no Weymouth July 3 fireworks for the second year in a row.
Officials postponed the traditional event on May 7, saying the town couldn’t meet social distancing guidelines then in effect. When Governor Charlie Baker lifted the guidelines three weeks later, Weymouth officials said it was too late to change course since planning for the large event typically takes months.
“It was a logistical nightmare to try to resurrect it,” said Mayor Robert Hedlund.
In previous years, about 15,000 people took shuttle buses to George Lane-Wessagusset Beach to watch a massive fireworks display set off from a barge in the harbor.
Advertisement
The event, which had been taking place for about 30 years, also featured music, food, and kids’ activities. Weymouth would normally schedule its fireworks for July 3 so as not to compete with the July 4 Boston fireworks, which are taking place this year after being canceled for the pandemic in 2020.
Weymouth officials said they are talking with the organizers of Weymouth’s 400th anniversary celebration to “potentially collaborate for an alternative celebration event in the Fall of 2021.”
Johanna Seltz can be reached seltzjohanna@gmail.com.