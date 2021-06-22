Who killed Karina Holmer? Twenty-five years later, Swedish nanny’s grisly murder remains unsolved

Holmer, 20, was last seen alive on June 22, 1996, after a night of clubbing in downtown Boston. The next day the top half of her body was found in a dumpster in the Fenway. She had been cut in half, possibly by a power saw, and severed at the waist.

Karina Holmer was a Swedish au pair who became the victim of one of the most gruesome crimes the city of Boston has seen.

Karina Holmer had been working as a nanny in Dover when she was killed in June 1996.

On the 25th anniversary of the slaying, the Boston Police Department is asking the public for their help in solving the case and bringing Holmer’s killer to justice.

Sergeant Detective Gary Mitchell said police are interested in hearing from “anybody that may have seen her, or knew her back at that time...or anybody who might want to clear their conscience.”

“We think there are people who know stuff who haven’t come forward,” Mitchell said. “Circumstances can change over the years.”

Mitchell and Detective Charles Daniels from the Boston Police Department’s Unsolved Homicide Unit are the lead investigators working on the case, and they’re looking for any information that could help them solve the mystery.

“We’re always looking for little bits and pieces of the puzzle,” Mitchell said. “Any little piece.”

Mitchell said Holmer came to the United States to work as an au pair in March 1996.

The Globe reported that Holmer was employed by Frank Rapp, a photographer from Dover, and his wife. When she wasn’t watching their children at their home in Dover, Holmer would occasionally sleep at Rapp’s studio at 327 A St. in South Boston on some weekends. (When reached by phone Tuesday, Rapp declined to comment for this story).

On June 21, 1996, Holmer went out to Zanzibar, a popular nightclub at Boylston Place, next to the Boston Common. It was a Friday night, and Holmer and her friends were celebrating the summer solstice, according to Mitchell. She was wearing shiny black tight fitting pants, a silver colored shirt, and was carrying a small backpack-like purse, he said.

Holmer was last seen alive at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Tremont Street and Boylston Place. She was reported missing later that same day. The following afternoon — Sunday, June 23 — the top half of her body was found in a dumpster 1091 Boylston St., by Ipswich Street in the Fenway. To this day, the lower half of her body has never been found.

There appeared to be turmoil in Holmer’s life at the time of her murder. The Globe reported that Holmer told her friends that she wanted to return home to Sweden in August because she was unhappy. The Globe also reported that Holmer had written an ominous letter to her friend Ulrika Svensson. “She wrote to me and said: ‘Something terrible has happened. I cannot tell you right now what it is. But I will tell you when I get home,” Svensson said in an interview with a Swedish newspaper that was picked up by the Globe and The Associated Press.

One year after the murder, the Globe interviewed her father, Ola Holmer. He said he carried Karina’s memory with him every day.

“You call it an anniversary,” he said in the June 1997 interview. “That’s a very odd word for me. Anniversary for me is some kind of celebration.”

Ola Holmer recalled how much Karina was smiling on that day in March 1996 when they drove her to the airport.

“She was happy going to America,” he said. “She was a bit leaning on her friends all the time. She wanted to show us, her parents, that she could manage this all on her own.”

According to the Globe, her last words to her family at the airport were: “I hope I’m doing the right thing.”

In advance of the 25th anniversary of Holmer’s murder, Boston police posted a photo of Holmer on the bpdnews.com website and asked for the public’s help in solving the mysterious circumstances around her death.

“As the anniversary of her tragic death approaches, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this heinous crime,” police wrote. “Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said there’s a chance that someone might remember hearing or seeing something.

“We’re trying to jog their memory,” Boyle said. “This was such a brutal case....it probably didn’t happen quietly.”

Boyle said it’s also possible that someone who didn’t want to talk to police before may be willing to do so now, all these years later.

“It’s 25 years later....people change, people’s lifestyles change,” Boyle said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Information can also be left anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This story about Karina Holmer appeared in the Globe on June 25, 1996. Boston Globe Archives





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.