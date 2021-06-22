Yo-Yo Ma performs surprise ‘pop-up’ concerts at Acadia National Park

The performances on Thursday were not publicized in advance; only a small group of people connected to the park were involved in the planning and knew that they were going to happen, she said.

The acclaimed cellist played two “pop-up” concerts at Jordan Pond and Otter Point on Thursday, according to Lori Schaefer, a spokeswoman for Friends of Acadia, an organization that works to preserve and protect the park.

“They wanted to make it feel like it was impromptu,” she said. “Basically visitors were the ones who were surprised.”

A video of his performance at Otter Point was posted on the Friends of Acadia Facebook page.

Yo-Yo Ma returned to Acadia Friday morning to perform at an invitation-only sunrise concert with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Wabanaki musicians at Schoodic Point.

“What an honor to join Wabanaki elders, musicians, and teachers in their tradition of welcoming the sunrise for the continent,” Yo-Yo Ma wrote in an Instagram post. “Together with @acadianps and other Maine cultural leaders, we spoke about how we can follow the wisdom of culture and nature to bring hope as we emerge from the pandemic and build a future for the generations to come.”













