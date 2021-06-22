As homicides soar nationwide, mayors see few options for regaining control

The tools for fighting back are “limited” without state and federal help, said Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas.

“We have done almost all we can do,” said Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Ga.

The killings rolled over the country like a fast-moving storm. From Savannah to Austin, from Chicago to Cleveland. In six hours one night this month, four mass-shooting attacks. And with them, a sober recognition from city leaders that they don’t have many options left for curbing a surge in homicides that is traumatizing communities nationwide.

“It’s going to get worse,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said.

As the homicide rate climbed through a year of pandemic-imposed shutdowns and civil unrest, officials held firm to their belief that the rise was driven by that exceptional set of circumstances. As life returned to normal, the theory went, the killings would slow.

But even as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and protests have quieted in recent months, the violence has not subsided. Indeed, it has continued to grow. And now, local leaders are grappling with a possibility they had long feared: that a decades-long era of declining murder rates in America's cities may be over, and that the increased killings may be here to stay.

“There’s nothing,” said Jackson, “that’s going to bring this down in the near future.”

Officials and criminal justice experts offer abundant reasons: A nation awash in guns, now more than ever. Deep mistrust between police departments and the communities they serve, particularly in high-poverty areas. The still-painful stresses caused or exacerbated by the pandemic. A cycle of violence that, once set in motion, is hard to break.

“The thing about violence is that it builds on itself. It cascades,” Princeton sociologist Patrick Sharkey said. “Each shooting brings the possibility of a reprisal.”

President Biden is expected to address the crime in a speech Wednesday, with a particular focus on gun violence.

The president is expected to unveil a series of executive orders aimed at reducing violence, and he will renew his calls for Congress to pass gun legislation, aides told the Associated Press. Ahead of the speech, the Justice Department announced new strike forces aimed at tackling gun trafficking in five cities.

The White House also planned to convene a meeting Wednesday of a bipartisan group of mayors, members of the law enforcement community, experts, and community activists.

While the causes may be theorized, the solutions are more contested. Even now, there is widespread disagreement over why the homicide rate fell for so long. How to bring it back down has become a subject of vigorous debate, with the issue taking center stage in Tuesday’s New York mayoral primary and offering yet another flash point in the country’s partisan divide.

Democrats almost universally say tighter gun laws are needed to curb violent crime, along with investments in education and jobs programs to reduce historic inequities.

“Guns and poverty are the two outliers that we have compared to other countries,” said Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, Ky., whose city saw a near-doubling of homicide rates last year. “There are just guns everywhere.”

But new gun restrictions are a nonstarter in Washington, where Republicans have blocked repeated efforts, and in many GOP-controlled state legislatures, the laws have been loosened this year.

Republicans, along with many police unions and some chiefs, say the real cause of the spike in killings has been an overzealous criminal justice reform movement that has devastated morale in departments and allowed too many criminals to go free.

“Nowhere do you see recognition that there are some people who cause incredible harm to the community and who unfortunately need to be in jail,” said Bill Bratton, a former police commissioner in New York, Los Angeles, and Boston.

The argument that reforms are to blame for the increase in homicides doesn’t hold water, said the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, a pastor and activist in Boston, which saw homicides rise last year but hold steady so far in 2021.

“People don’t wake up and go, ‘You know what? I’m going to shoot you because of police reform,’” said White-Hammond, who is also the city’s top environmental official but spoke only in her capacity as a pastor and an activist. “If you know young people who are engaged in this world, they’re not emboldened because of police reform.”

Putting reforms in place could lead to “a period of transition that’s tough” as officials figure out how to change things, she said. But the solution, White-Hammond said, “is to lean in and do the work to figure out how we’re going to shift, rather than being halfhearted and coming up with excuses to leave in place a system that doesn’t work, that takes people’s lives unnecessarily.”

Bratton, who helped pioneer the “broken windows” theory of policing in which even petty violations are punished to prevent more serious crime, had long posited that widespread urban violence could be kept at bay almost indefinitely.

By his own admission, the past year has proven him wrong.

New York City police reported 462 homicides last year, up from 319 the previous year. Police in Phoenix said there were 200 homicides last year, up from 139 in 2019. In Philadelphia, there were 499 homicides last year, up from 356 a year earlier, according to police.

In the first quarter of 2021, homicides were up over the same period last year in several cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, and Tampa, according to data collected by the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a group of law enforcement leaders.

The rise in homicides has not been accompanied by an increase in other crimes, said Jeff Asher, a crime analyst and consultant. Quite the contrary: Other crime actually fell nationwide last year, said Asher, who was previously a crime analyst for the New Orleans police.

“The story is very much the specific increase in murder,” he said, and “the vast majority of murders are coming from guns these days.”

The increase is also not localized in big cities, but is extending to “cities of every size,” Asher said.

“Given how widespread it was, it suggests that there was a big national thing that drove it, or more likely, big national things that drove it,” Asher said.

Police leaders are discussing the surge in bloodshed with one another, comparing notes as they try to confront the issue, said Neil Noakes, the police chief in Fort Worth. But they haven’t found any easy answers.

In 2020, Fort Worth had more than 100 homicides in a single year for the first time in a quarter-century, Noakes said. This year, he said, the city is already ahead of last year's pace.

“It really comes down to people who just unfortunately have their hands on guns that shouldn’t,” he said.

To confront the ongoing bloodshed, Noakes said, officials need to take a different approach than they might have in the past and collaborate more with communities that are struggling.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of the problem,” he said.

After four cities experienced mass shootings within six hours of one another on the night of June 11, 27 mayors wrote to Biden to demand that he press Congress for action on gun legislation, including background checks.

Half a dozen mayors — including the leaders in Savannah, Austin, and Chicago — told reporters at a news conference that the need for action was urgent.

“Wake up,” said Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, president of the US Conference of Mayors. “We cannot stop gun violence without common-sense changes to our gun laws.”

But the mayors, all Democrats, also acknowledged that action was likely to be blocked by Republicans in Congress, who say that new restrictions infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Bratton said there are steps that Washington can take, including establishing a national commission on crime to develop guidelines for best practices in policing.

“We’re not going to solve this on a city-by-city basis,” the former commissioner said.

Sharkey, the sociologist, said neighborhood by neighborhood might be more like it. Police, he said, have had to step back after community outrage over brutal and racist tactics, with violent crime creeping into the void.

Police leaders say officers might be pulling back in some cases, fearing potential backlash or controversy, but other experts said they were skeptical that “de-policing” was leading to the rise in killings.

Still, the environment could change if community leaders and groups start to fill that space with mentorship and job programs, redesigns of empty lots and after-school activities for youngsters, Sharkey said. All are initiatives, he said, that have been proven to work in reducing crime.

“Police dominating by any means necessary is not sustainable,” Sharkey said. “We need a new model.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.