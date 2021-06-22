fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 12,888 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated June 22, 2021, 1 hour ago
Eric Gaines sat in his car while registered nurse Naiya Patel administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsfield during a mobile vaccine clinic.
Eric Gaines sat in his car while registered nurse Naiya Patel administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsfield during a mobile vaccine clinic.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 12,888, state officials reported Tuesday, pushing the state past its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million people.

The number of total doses administered rose to 8,472,462.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 10,131 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 89.1 percent of the 9,512,350 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,368,300 first shots and 3,833,349 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 270,813 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,104,162.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

