Massachusetts hits milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated

“This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated. Our goal remains getting everyone who wants a vaccine one,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a tweet announcing that the milestone had been passed.

Experts hailed the milestone but also said officials should remain vigilant for the arrival of variants and any resurgence of the pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and killed more than 17,000 people in the state, while holding the state in its grip for more than a year.

Advertisement

“I’m very impressed with how well Massachusetts has done with its COVID-19 vaccinations, but want to emphasize that because of the seasonal nature of the virus, the summer might be giving us a false sense of security. Remember, cases were almost this low last summer and that was without vaccines,” said Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Womens Hospital. Sax warned it was “virtually certain that cases will increase again in the fall and winter.”

“We should be particularly concerned about the delta variant. It is already causing case numbers to go up in Britain, mostly in unvaccinated people, and has spread rapidly in every country so far,” he said in an e-mail, noting that “the data so far suggest that the best way to protect against it is to get two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

Asked at a media briefing last week what his new goal for vaccinations would be once the state hit 4.1 million people, Baker said, “More — the new number would be more.” Citing the arrival of variants, he said the state would continue its campaign to administer more shots.

Advertisement

“The variants, I think, make this the kind of thing where we should do everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can and not stop,” he said.

Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a former top federal and state public health official, suggested that if Baker were to set a new target it “could help drive collective action toward even better outcomes.”

“We need to do everything possible to outrace a virus that lives to mutate — and mutates to live,” he said in an e-mail.

“Massachusetts has made extraordinary progress with its vaccine program, and Governor Baker needs to be congratulated on his leadership,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan, an epidemiologist and director of the Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good at Boston College.

“I agree with his sentiment that more is better,” Landrigan said in an e-mail. Until virtually everyone is vaccinated, he said, there will still be a slow, persistent spread of cases. “But I think it is safe to say that we have reached a point now where another explosive outbreak will not occur unless the virus drastically shifts.”

He said the state should “push the vaccine program forward while keeping a close eye on the variant situation.”

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician who is the hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said, “I think it’s absolutely time to celebrate. It’s a great number. Obviously, we have a great vaccination rate.”

Advertisement

But at the same time, she said, the ultimate goal is to “vaccinate every single person in Massachusetts.” And she warned, “We should be cautious and watchful.”

She said that it’s not yet clear how much of an effect seasonality is having on the coronavirus and whether it might make a comeback in the fall and winter.

Variants, too, could cause trouble. “If you’re unvaccinated, you should be worried,” she said.

But vaccinated people appear, for the most part, to be protected and, with the state’s high vaccination rate, “I really don’t see us having a surge and overwhelmed hospitals again,” she said.

“I think in pockets of the country with really low vaccination rates, it might be a different story,” she said.

Baker said at a legislative hearing in March the state needed to hit the 4.1 million target to “reach herd immunity.”

Doron said determining the herd immunity threshold is a complicated matter, but what’s inarguable is the state’s declining coronavirus numbers, which have seen key metrics plummet to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

“How I judge whether that vaccination rate is adequate and how effective it is is by what I’m seeing” in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, she said. “What we’ve already done has achieved exactly what we wanted to achieve.”

“It’s working, but we want to protect every single member of our population,” she said. “At this point, we’re trying to make sure no one gets left behind. Right now, it’s more about the individual than it is about herd immunity.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.