Senate panel holds hearing on D.C. statehood bill

The nearly three-hour hearing focused largely on constitutional arguments for and against statehood, with proponents including Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton of D.C., declaring that the need for nearly 700,000 people to be able to elect members of Congress should outweigh opponents’ practical or legal arguments.

“This lack of representation for the residents of the city that serves as a beacon of freedom and democracy around the world is a stunning contradiction,” said Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat and chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

WASHINGTON — Proponents of statehood for the District of Columbia sought Tuesday to counter arguments that the move is unconstitutional, urging a Senate committee to fulfill America’s founding principle of no taxation without representation in the nation’s capital.

It was the first Senate committee hearing on statehood since 2014. The committee did not bring the bill up for a vote that year, but advocates are optimistic that it may get one this year, even as the bill's prospects are low in the full Senate.

Despite statehood’s passage through the House and full backing from President Biden, proponents have yet to secure the support of even all Senate Democrats. And the opposition of Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to eliminating the filibuster places the bill’s future even more in doubt.

Kicking off the hearing on Tuesday, Democrats brought in former senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut to offer an appeal to bipartisanship on statehood — somewhat of a longshot bid, since Republicans have branded statehood a partisan attempt to solidify Democratic control of the Senate. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for example, called it a “naked power grab” on Tuesday.

A political independent who served in office for 24 years, Lieberman long pushed for D.C. voting rights and introduced a D.C. statehood bill in his final weeks in the Senate. In his opening remarks, the former vice presidential nominee called arguments against statehood “legalistic disputations and ultimately excuses for something that is inexcusable.”

He urged Republicans to set aside concerns that the District would likely elect two Democratic senators, saying Congress shouldn't "condition the enjoyment of constitutional rights on political party membership, any more than Congress would condition access to constitutional rights on citizens' race or gender or sexual orientation."

But Senate Republicans stood firm in arguing that statehood was unconstitutional for a number of reasons — chief among them the 23rd Amendment, which gave D.C. residents three electoral votes for president in the 1960s.

The Democrats’ bill would shrink the federal district to a 2-mile enclave, while the rest becomes the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. The bill includes a provision calling for expedited repeal of the 23rd Amendment, while also repealing the amendment’s enabling statute so that the few residents who live in the 2-square-mile federal enclave would not have three electoral votes

WASHINGTON POST

Harris tiebreaker confirms personnel officer

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s choice to be the federal government’s chief personnel officer secured Senate confirmation by a single vote Tuesday after Republicans tried to sink her nomination primarily for her past embrace of the theory of systemic racism known as critical race theory.

After the evenly divided chamber tied along party lines, Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tiebreaking vote to confirm Kiran Ahuja, the first of Biden’s nominees for which the vice president had to break an impasse. The relatively obscure Office of Personnel Management, which Ahuja will now lead, is likely to remain at the center of a political war over Biden’s whole-of-government approach to promoting racial equity.

Ahuja’s nomination would normally have received a quick confirmation vote common for candidates for relatively low-profile posts. But Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, had objected to an up-or-down vote, forcing majority leader Chuck Schumer to go through procedural hurdles in the Senate.

Ahuja, a 49-year-old attorney and daughter of immigrants from India, served as the office’s chief of staff during the Obama administration and led a network of philanthropy organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

Ahuja pledged at her confirmation hearing to rebuild a federal civil service battered during the Trump administration by budget cuts and disdain from many political appointees as a ’'deep state’' of bureaucrats that led to widespread retirements.

WASHINGTON POST

Primary candidate says GOP challenger wants her dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom.

Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic Representative Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna and a conservative activist and friend of hers, Erin Olszewski, after the allegations surfaced.

In court Tuesday, Braddock, who has already filed as a GOP candidate, told a judge he opposes the injunction and wants to “obtain, review, and validate” any evidence against him. He did not directly address the accusations but has denied them in the past and called them politically motivated.

Loar agreed to delay the hearing until July 9 to allow both sides to exchange evidence.

In her petition, Luna claims she received text messages recently between Braddock and some associates in which he allegedly said he wanted to “take me [Luna] out.’' She also said others told her “that means he intends to kill me.”

“I do not feel safe and I am currently in fear for my life from Mr. Braddock,” Luna said in her petition.

The case took a darker and somewhat bizarre turn last week when Politico reported that Olszewski had secretly recorded a phone call with Braddock earlier this month in which he says the alleged “Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” could kill Luna within 24 hours.

“Luna’s going to go down and I hope it’s by herself,” Braddock says in the recording, according to Politico, which said it had a copy of the recording. “For the better or the good of the majority of the people, we’ve got to sacrifice the few.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate candidate shows off his new gun

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawyer and US Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted on Twitter of photo of himself posing with an AR-15 at a gun store. “Check out my new AR!” he wrote.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, received national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion. Both were indicted on felony weapons charges. Several leading Republicans came to their defense, including then-President Trump.

Last week, both Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement. He was fined $750 and she was fined $2,000. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason also ordered them to surrender the weapons that were displayed at protesters, and he ordered the weapons destroyed.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for the Senate in 2022.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



