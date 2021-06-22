Two killed, including a police officer, in Colorado’s latest deadly shooting

A veteran police officer and a bystander were killed in a downtown area shooting in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, at least the third high-profile shooting in the state in as many months.

An officer responded to reports of a "suspicious incident" near a library in Arvada's Olde Town district Monday afternoon, police said in a news conference. About 15 minutes later, emergency calls came in that shots had been fired and that a police officer had been hit.

Officials later identified the officer killed to local media outlets as Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada Police Department. Police said a bystander, described as a “Samaritan,” was shot and killed by the suspected gunman, who was also killed.