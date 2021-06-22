Two killed, including a police officer, in Colorado’s latest deadly shooting

A veteran police officer and a bystander were killed in a downtown area shooting in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, at least the third high-profile shooting in the state in as many months.
An officer responded to reports of a "suspicious incident" near a library in Arvada's Olde Town district Monday afternoon, police said in a news conference. About 15 minutes later, emergency calls came in that shots had been fired and that a police officer had been hit.
Officials later identified the officer killed to local media outlets as Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada Police Department. Police said a bystander, described as a “Samaritan,” was shot and killed by the suspected gunman, who was also killed.
Advertisement
Three months before Monday's incident, 10 people, including a police officer, were gunned down at a grocery store in Boulder, about 20 miles away. In May, a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party in a Colorado Springs mobile home.
This time, the shooting took place in a downtown district with shops, restaurants, and other businesses, about 10 miles from downtown Denver.
On Monday evening, residents in the community lined the streets for a procession meant to honor the fallen officer. Footage from local news outlets show a hearse driving down city streets, escorted by numerous law enforcement cars and motorcycles. Outside the Arvada Police Department, a police vehicle was covered with cards, balloons, flags, and flowers to honor Beesley.
Authorities have not yet identified the second victim or the alleged gunman.