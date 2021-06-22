College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation

The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal. The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other penalties, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen was found to have violated ethics rules in a case that has ensnared several big-name schools.

The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff authorized a continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff Tuesday that, if eventually adopted, could still be another five years away. While far from an approval of the proposal, the move by the CFP board of managers was a necessary step to determine the feasibility of tripling the size of the playoff field. The 12-team proposal was presented to the presidents and chancellors after the 11-person panel that manages the postseason system — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick — last week had its first meeting with everyone together in person.





Soccer

Croatia in round of 16 at Euro 2020

Luka Modrić lurked on the edge of the area, waiting for the ball to come to him before perfectly stroking it into the top corner with the outside of his boot. At 35, this may well be the Croatia captain’s last European Championship, and he doesn’t want to go home just yet. Modrić's majestic goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat host Scotland, 3-1, and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 by finishing second in Group D. Croatia will face the runner-up from Group E on Monday in Copenhagen … Raheem Sterling scored his second goal at Euro 2020 to secure England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. Both teams had already qualified for the round of 16.

European semifinals, final remain in London

The deciding games of this summer’s European soccer championship are staying in London after tournament organizers and the British government reached an agreement, ending speculation that England’s pandemic travel restrictions would prompt the relocation of the semifinals and finals from Wembley Stadium. The capacity for the three games had been increased to 75 percent of Wembley’s capacity, a figure of more than 60,000. That means the Euro 2020 final will represent the biggest attendance at a sporting event in Britain since the start of the pandemic.

Golf

Olympic men’s field is set

Four of the top 10 men in the world golf ranking are not going to Japan for the Olympics, only one of them by choice. The 60-man field was set based on the world ranking with a half-dozen late withdrawals, a list that included US Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Tyrrell Hatton of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain. Dustin Johnson, the No. 2 player in the world, already had said he would not be going because the Tokyo Olympics July 29 through Aug. 1 are crammed into an already busy golf schedule. The men’s field still has four of the top five in the world ranking, and five of the past six major champions. That includes Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Jon Rahm of Spain, who returned to No. 1 in the world with his US Open victory, led the qualifiers. He was followed by four Americans — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. The women’s field will be set next week. Countries can have up to four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world. Otherwise, the limit is two until the 60-man field is set.

NFL

Seahawks to have full capacity

The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium. Fans won’t be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, per the state’s reopening guidelines for outdoor events, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team said it will not require proof of vaccination for fans.

Tennis

Ukrainian player’s doping suspension lifted

Ukrainian’s Dayana Yastremska’s provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said. The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

Swimming

China star banned for more than four years

China’s most famous swimmer got a second chance to avoid a doping ban and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, and lost. This time, however, Sun Yang’s ban is less likely to end the three-time Olympic champion’s career. A new panel of judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned the 29-year-old Sun for 4 years, 3 months — about half the eight-year sanction handed down after the first trial in 2019. The verdict ended Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200-meter freestyle in Tokyo next month. But the ban was backdated to February 2020, meaning Sun could return for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he would be 32.

