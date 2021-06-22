Game 73: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at it in Tampa, Fla., where they’ll open a three-game series against the Rays on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Red Sox. He’s had a rough June, going no further than 5⅓ innings in each of his three starts with an 8.21 ERA. But the Rays haven’t had the easiest stretch either — they’re on a six-game losing streak.

The hope in Tampa is that phenom Wander Franco, who was called up over the weekend, can turn things around when he makes his debut.