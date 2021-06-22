Game 73: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at it in Tampa, Fla., where they’ll open a three-game series against the Rays on Tuesday night.
Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Red Sox. He’s had a rough June, going no further than 5⅓ innings in each of his three starts with an 8.21 ERA. But the Rays haven’t had the easiest stretch either — they’re on a six-game losing streak.
The hope in Tampa is that phenom Wander Franco, who was called up over the weekend, can turn things around when he makes his debut.
Lineups
RED SOX (43-29): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.21 ERA)
RAYS (43-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.34 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kittredge: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 2-8, Devers 0-3, Hernández 0-1, Martinez 3-8, Verdugo 0-1, Vázquez 0-4
Rays vs. Rodriguez: Díaz 4-7, Kiermaier 1-9, Lowe 3-6, Margot 2-3, Meadows 1-5, Mejía 0-2, Zunino 0-5
Stat of the day: Franco, ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, hit .315 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 39 games with the Triple-A Durham Bulls this year.
Notes: The Rays’ lineup ranks 12th out of the 15 American League teams in batting average (.229) and eighth in OPS (.704). ... Kittredge has a 2.53 ERA in 15 appearances against the Sox, but will likely only serve as an opener. ... Rodriguez hasn’t won since May 7, but the Red Sox did win in his last three starts (he did not factor into the decision). ... Rodriguez’s 5.44 ERA against Tampa is his third-highest against an AL opponent. ... Christian Arroyo, who was hitting .333 with four RBIs and a home run in the last week, left Sunday’s loss to the Royals with a bone bruise to his shin, but X-rays were negative. No indication if he’ll play Tuesday.
