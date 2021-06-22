Ky Hicks powers Bridgewater-Raynham softball to Division 1 South win with a blast in the 9th

Leading off the ninth, sophomore Ky Hicks made no mistake, blasting a go-ahead solo home run to give the Trojans a 3-2 win, and propel them into a quarterfinal matchup against Bishop Feehan on Wednesday.

The 11th-seeded Trojans had been deadlocked with the No. 6 hosts since tying the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning.

The Bridgewater-Raynham softball team needed to make something happen entering the ninth inning of their Division 1 South first-round matchup at North Attleborough Monday afternoon.

“She’s been really coming on strong lately and has had some big hits for us recently, " Bridgewater-Raynham coach Mike Carrozza said.

Bridgewater-Raynham (11-4) trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning, but battled back thanks to smart baserunning and putting the ball in play to advance runners.

“The biggest message I put through to the kids is to slow down, get runners on base and balls in play. The game is seven innings, and we just have to advance runners,” said Carrozza, whose team plated runs in the fourth on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by tri-captain Jenna Merlino.

Lily Welch went all nine innings, striking out five while only allowing a single earned run. She only allowed four hits and struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

“She pitched really well, she went the whole game and just kept going out there,” said Carrozza.

The win over sets up a rematch of the 2019 Division 1South final between Bishop Feehan and Bridgewater-Raynham. The Trojans prevailed, 4-0.

Division 1 South

Mansfield 5, Natick 4 — Senior captain Ashlyn Conley hurled all eight innings and delivered the go-ahead run in extras as the 18th-seeded Hornets (9-7) ousted the No. 2 Redhawks (14-2) in the first-round win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Mansfield rallied with singles from Conley, and junior outfielders Nicole Kolbasa and Alanna Conley, capitalized on a few errors, and surged ahead, 4-2.

“They all believed they could do it,” Mansfield coach Lori Letendre said. “We could see that we were getting our bat on the ball more and more as the innings progressed. They knew they could hit this girl and we just needed to believe in ourselves and go up to the plate with the confidence we’ve had all season, which is what brought us here.”

Natick tied the game on back-to-back doubles in the seventh, but Mansfield halted the momentum, cutting down a runner trying to stretch a hit to a triple.

“It was huge,” Letendre said. “It shut [down] the threat right there. You could feel the wind go out of their sails a little bit and we could get out of there with a tie and go into extra innings.”

In the top of the eighth, junior first baseman Casey Mousette hit a lead-off triple and scored on Conley’s two-out hit. Then she recorded the final three outs for the win.

“It felt really good,” Conley said. “I did it freshman year too, in a regular season game. I’m so excited. We haven’t made it this far in a long time, so I can’t wait.”

Mansfield plays at No. 7 Silver Lake Wednesday.

Taunton 17, Stoughton 0 — Villanova-bound Kelsey White allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in five innings of work for the top-seeded Tigers (15-0) who move on to the D1 South quarterfinals and host ninth-seeded Walpole on Wednesday. McKenzie McAloon was perfect at the plate with four hits, four runs scored, and five RBIs.

Division 2 South

Apponequet 13, Holliston 0 — Jillian Rogers struck out 11 and allowed just one hit in a five-inning D2 South first-round win for the eighth-seeded Lakers (7-2). Amelia Blake (3 for 4, double, 2 singles) and Jillian Rogers (3 for 4, single, double, triple) led Apponequet with two RBIs apiece.

Foxborough 18, Diman 6 — Junior Peyton Feldman spearheaded an explosive offense, tallying five RBIs on three hits for the No. 12 Warriors (10-5) in the D2 South first-round win. Emma Callahan struck out five across seven innings.

Norton 12, Norwood 2 — Reilly Jewett led the offense for the Lancers (16-1), going 4-for-4 with six RBIs in the Division 2 South first round. On the mound, Ella Vittorini allowed just three hits, striking out four.

Division 1 North

Andover 3, Westford 2 — Freshman Jackie Giordano knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the eighth-inning, giving the No. 13 Warriors (10-6) an upset win in the D1 North first round. She also struck out nine batters during a stellar performance in the circle.

North Andover 10, Lowell 0 — Giana LeCedra, the state’s three-time Gatorade Player of the Year, was not available for third-seeded Lowell (14-3) and the 21st-seeded Knights (9-8) took advantage. Joslilin Gove tossed a five-hit shutout and was 4 for 4 with two RBIs in the first round win. Julianna Rochester went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Peabody 6, Haverhill 0 — Freshman Abby Bettancourt fired a perfect game to lead the second-seeded Tanners (15-0) past the 15th-seeded Hilllies (8-7) for a D1 North first-round win. Emma Bloom had solo homer and Gina Terrazzano had a three-run shot for Peabody.

Division 2 North

Arlington Catholic 11, Wilmington 4 — Freshman Kathleen Simmons provided a spark with two hits and some impressive play in the field to help the No. 12 Cougars (7-5) win in the D2 North first round. Pitcher Kara MacDonald struck out eight in the win and added two hits of her own.

Division 3 North

Austin Prep 16, Rockport 0 — Freshman Juliana Iannibellia (8 Ks) tossed five innings of one-hit ball to power the ninth-seeded Cougars (10-6) to the D3 North first-round win. Freshman Ava Intoppa sparked the Austin Prep offense with a grand slam, two walks, two steals, and three runs scored.

Latin Academy 15, Salem Academy 1 — Senior Carleigh Schievink drove in six runs, was 4 for 5 at the plate and classmate Michaela Barcelou spun five hitless innings for the third-seeded Dragons (18-3) in a Division 3 North first-round win over No. 14 Salem Academy.

Northeast 12, Ipswich 2 — Junior Brandi Neal and sophomore Destiny Lopez each hit a home run for the fifth-seeded Golden Knights (10-4) in the first-round win. Neal earned the win with five strikeouts.

Winthrop 14, Lynnfield 1 — Katie Gagnon hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished 2 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the No. 10 Vikings (9-6) to a Division 3 North first-round victory.

AJ Traub reported from Natick.



