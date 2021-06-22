Paying college athletes is incredibly complicated, and the Supreme Court did not untangle it

But there was something misleading about this dance on the heads of the lords of college sports.

The 9-0 vote led to a flurry of knee-jerk reaction and flamboyant hot takes. And why not? Everybody hates the sanctimonious, greedy governing body of college athletics. Dumping on the NCAA is like trashing the IRS and the Fake News Media. It’s easy and it feels good.

There were big headlines Monday when the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA violates US antitrust law when it limits compensating college athletes.

The Globe’s Page 1 headline was, “Justices back payments to NCAA athletes,” while the vaunted New York Times went with “College Athletes Cannot Be Denied Pay, Justices Rule.”

Absent a deeper read, those banners had a lot of folks applauding the justices for getting cash into the hands of football and basketball college athletes who do the work while the Power Five conferences rake in the millions.

This is not what happened Monday. America’s college sports system is complex and unwieldy. It faces constant challenge and evolution. Monday’s ruling, while no doubt paving the way for future victories in challenges against the NCAA, was focused solely on benefits linked to academics.

It means only that athletes participating in Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball and Football Bowl Subdivision programs can receive benefits, including cash or cash-equivalent awards. Moving forward, schools can furnish cash or benefits to be used for academic degrees and paid internships after athletes have used up their eligibility.

It’s certainly a step in the right direction, but it was narrow and did not address other active challenges, one of which involves college players seeking permission to trade on their name, image, or likeness (”NIL”) while they are winning games for State U. Like a lot of petitions against the NCAA, that one seems fair enough.

“The landscape will change significantly with the SCOTUS ruling and NIL legislations coming,” said interim Dartmouth athletic director Peter Roby, former AD at Northeastern and Harvard basketball coach.

“It may be time to think about creation of another division to accommodate those schools that want to play by those rules. The vast majority of the 1,100 schools that make up the NCAA can’t afford and don’t want to play by those rules.”

At this juncture of American sports history, we can all agree that the word “amateur” has become a joke when it comes to big-time college sports. We roll our eyes at the mere mention of the word. Ditto for those Final Four news conferences when the NCAA stodgily requires that the players be identified as “student-athletes.” It’s more than a bit phony.

Big-time players at big-time programs are de facto professionals, making gobs of money for their schools and conferences. Some of those schools are indeed awash in cash because of the TV money they make from football and basketball. But in most cases, those money-making programs foot the bill for school teams that don’t generate revenue.

An editorial in Tuesday’s Herald suggested, “While college sports are very much a part of the American way of life, so too is getting paid for doing your job.”

This is where I counter and ask, “Why is admission to an elite school and a full scholarship not considered compensation?”

Elite athletes who sometimes generate millions for their schools and conferences are getting paid — in the form of admission and full scholarships.

Seriously. A full scholarship to Stanford saves a family $300,000. A degree from Stanford can pay off for a lifetime. And this does not even get into the issue of admission — a high hurdle that we have recently learned is worth millions of dollars to some families.

It’s great that the Supreme Court recognizes the fraudulence of “amateurism” in big-time college sports, and it’s nice to see that the court wants more academic benefits for the kids who bring fame and fortune to their schools. But we need to remember that not every college athlete is Trevor Lawrence, earning big bucks for Clemson while working for nothing more than his scholarship.

Ultimately, the notion of paying college athletes — which certainly sounds fair on the surface — won’t work because it can never be equitable. How could one ever establish fair market value? Does the star quarterback get cash while there is no money for the offensive linemen? (Sounds good for team morale, no?) Who decides which players make the big bucks? Are the athletes getting agents and signing contracts with the schools?

And what about the women’s soccer team? Are they punished because they bring in less revenue, or perhaps — like most college teams — operate at a loss and have funding only because of the revenue generated by football and basketball? How are the non-revenue-sport athletes to be fairly compensated for “doing their job”?

And please stop with the silly notion that most college athletes are future professional players. According to the NCAA, there are 460,000 NCAA student-athletes and fewer than 2 percent of them will go on to play professional sports. College athletes automatically have a leg up in the job market. Many employers covet applicants who played varsity sports.

If you happen to be Trevor Lawrence or Jayson Tatum, you’ll get your money when you turn pro. For your less-gifted teammates — the vast majority of athletes playing college sports — the trick is to take advantage of admission and your scholarship. That’s a big gift and, managed smartly, it can yield a degree that can pay off for a lifetime.

Millions of American families struggle, sweat, and sacrifice, hoping their kids can get into a good school and work for a better life. Thousands of young men and women assume massive debt in college, and spend decades working off those loans. Who would tell them that easy admission and a full scholarship to the school of their choice is not fair compensation for their work on the ballfield?

Not me.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.