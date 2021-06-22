With hot players in Matt Turner and Carles Gil, Revolution look to extend win streak

Wednesday’s game against the New York Red Bulls offers the Revolution an opportunity to extend their perfect home record in what is expected to be the first match played in front of a full crowd at Gillette Stadium since the pandemic hit last March.

New England is 4-0 at Gillette Stadium, part of an Eastern Conference-best 6-1-2 overall record.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner knows the importance of collecting 3 points each time the Revolution play at home. It’s a goal the team set at the beginning of the season, and the results have followed.

“I think one of the biggest things, especially for us this year, is making sure that we take care of business at home,” said Turner. “We go into Wednesday playing at home, expecting and hoping to put our best foot forward and get 3 points. And then we know we want to be a tough team to play against on the road.”

Turner was the star in Saturday’s return match from the three-week international break, a 3-2 road win over New York City FC. He recorded a season-high seven saves, highlighted by a crucial stop on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old keeper, who said he hadn’t played a game with as many difficult saves since he was in college, was named MLS Player of the Week.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena had nothing but praise for Turner.

“He works real hard, he’s a good student of the game, great person, he had a remarkable game in New Jersey the other night, and we’re excited the way he’s progressing as a goalkeeper,” said Arena.

“I’d like to believe with goalkeepers, they win you some games and don’t lose you any — and that’s the case with Matt Turner. Matt never loses us a game and often wins us some games. Over a season, that’s a real plus for a team.”

Advertisement

On offense, midfielder Carles Gil continued his torrid season with two more assists against NYC. Gil set up Jon Bell on a header for the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute before threading a pass to Tajon Buchanan, who found Tommy McNamara for the clincher in the 88th minute.

Gil has recorded an assist in four straight games and leads MLS with seven. . The Revolution are 17-0-5 across all matches when Gil records at least one assist.

“It’s a joy to watch, for sure,” said fellow midfielder Matt Polster. “There’s times where, you know, it’s not even set pieces, it’s just the run of play and the things he can do with the ball.”

The Revolution will be seeking their fifth consecutive win when they face a surging Red Bulls team. New York (4-4-0) handed Orlando City and Nashville their first losses of the season in its last two matches.

The Revolution recovered from a slow start to beat the Red Bulls, 3-1, in the first meeting May 22. Turner knows a fast start this time will be critical.

“I think the key for this game will be to come out a lot stronger,” said Turner. “We know that they play direct, we know that they like to battle and tackle. And so we’re going to have to be up for a physical game. This is no game to take our foot off the gas.”

Advertisement

…

The Revolution II signed 16-year old Noel Buck to a USL League One contract Tuesday. The Arlington native has appeared in eight matches (four starts) for the Revolution II this season in his professional debut, scoring a team-high three goals. Buck has played for the Revolution Academy program since 2017.







