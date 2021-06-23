Steve Martin turns sleuth in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We don’t see much of Steve Martin these days, except on awards and talk shows. So his return in August in a regular series called “Only Murders in the Building” is worth noting. The comic created the show, with John Hoffman, which probably means they’re responsible for the decidedly uncatchy title. Martin is starring in the 10-episode comedy, which he also wrote.
Martin Short and Selena Gomez are Martin’s costars. They play a trio of New Yorkers who live in the same Upper West Side apartment building and are true-crime fanatics. When there’s a murder in their building, they become involved in the investigation and make a podcast about it.
Short and Martin are longtime colleagues, having worked together in “Three Amigos,” “Father of the Bride,” and the Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” The new series, which will premiere on Hulu on Aug. 31, will also feature Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane.
