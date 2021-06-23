A summer guide to local drive-ins

With movie theaters closed last summer, drive-in venues — old and new — helped keep the moviegoing experience alive for entertainment-starved audiences. This summer’s options include a few new additions to choose from. Most sell tickets online, and onsite (as available).

Would a craft beer and a lobster roll hit the spot as you watch “Independence Day” over Fourth of July weekend? Plymouth’s new Moonrise Cinemas, currently open Friday and Saturday nights, serves beer, wine, and fancier fare (umami tots, wagyu sriracha dogs) than you’re used to seeing at the drive-in. Afternoon and early-evening events like beer and wine tastings and a cornhole tournament encourage guests to make a day of it. And if you’d rather watch the movie from the beer garden or picnic tables instead of from your car, park in the lot outside, and walk in for free. June screenings also include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Princess Bride.” $30 per car. 428 Court St., Plymouth. 508-505-4565, www.moonrisecinemas.com

Kowloon Drive-In & Carhop

This 1950 landmark restaurant’s parking lot transforms into a modern-day drive-in and carhop for movie nights, mostly on Mondays and Tuesdays. While no movies are scheduled for June, programming is expected to begin in July. The venue has previously showcased lighthearted favorites like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Mamma Mia!,” while also bringing up sporting events on the big screen. Check the website for scheduling, and call to reserve a spot. $25 per car or table. 948 Broadway, Saugus, 781-233-0077, www.kowloonrestaurant.com

West Springfield Drive-In

Just opened this spring, this brand new drive-in has showings every Friday and Saturday this summer on two big screens, a mix of oldies like “Shrek” and “Jaws,” plus a “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing” double feature on June 30, and new releases like summer blockbuster “F9.” $27 for single features, $30 per vehicle for double features. 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. 978-219-4232, www.WSDriveIn.com

Marshfield Drive-In

Last August, this drive-in revamped and enlarged its screen. Along with Topsfield and West Springfield, Marshfield is part of the Fiesta Shows group, screening “F9″ this month. $27 for single features, $30 per vehicle for double features. 140 Main St., Entrance Gate E, Marshfield. 978-219-4232, www.marshfielddrivein.com

Merrimack Valley Pavilion Drive-In

This family fun center will be playing favorites like “Frozen 2,” “Despicable Me 2,” and “School of Rock” Friday and Saturday nights all summer long. Before the film, you can enjoy snacks from the concessions like fried mac and cheese bites and ice cream floats, or jump on the opportunity to play half-priced mini-golf. $25 per car. 2087 Main St., Tewksbury. 978-447-5459, www.playatmvp.com/drive-in-movies

The scene at the Mendon Twin Drive-In for a sold-out screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Memorial Day weekend last year. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Mendon Twin Drive-In

Starting June 24, this 64-year-old drive-in will be screening seven days a week for the summer season. Double features this summer include blockbusters “F9,” “The Conjuring,” and “A Quiet Place Part II.” A unique addition to this drive-in is Pop’s Beer Garden, a patio with firepits and a view of one of the screens, that serves draft beer and wines by the glass. $30 per vehicle. 35 Milford St., Mendon. 508-473-4958, www.mendondrivein.com

Milford Drive-In handout

Milford Drive-In

Built in 1958 by a group of locals, this southern New Hampshire drive-in is the last of its kind in the area. Catch double features on two screens every night on the weekends all summer and fall. Now showing: “F9.″ $30 per car. 531 Elm St., Milford, N.H. 603-673-4090, www.milforddrivein.com

Topsfield Drive-In

Before the Topsfield Fair pops up this fall, its historic fairgrounds will host a double screened drive-in on Friday and Saturday nights in summer. The lineup includes showings of new theatrical releases like “F9,” the latest in the “Fast and the Furious” series, plus kid-friendly classics like “Jurassic Park” and “Goonies.” As a bonus, the concessions stand menu includes classic fair food like fried dough — and even fried Oreos. $27 per vehicle for single features, $30 for double features. 207 Boston St., Topsfield. 978-219-4232, www.topsfielddrivein.com

Joy Kissa watched "Jurassic Park" with her family from the back of their vehicle at the Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre in June 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre

Play some mini-golf on site before hopping in your car for a double feature. An old-fashioned concession stand sells classic movie snacks at this theater dating back to 1957. “Peter Rabbit 2″ and “Jumanji: The Next Level” are double featuring through June 27, followed by a “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” combo through the end of June. $15 per adult, $12 per senior, $10 per child, plus $2 for vehicle space (separate fees for mini-golf). 51 State Highway, Route 6, Wellfleet. 508-349-7176, www.wellfleetcinemas.com/drive-in-theatre

Dreamland Drive-In

Created last year by the historic Nantucket Dreamland Theater, this one-screen drive-in will present films nightly in July, with such offerings as “Twister,” “The Shining,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and “Psycho” in the lineup. Shows are already selling out, so get your tickets soon. $40 per vehicle. 7 Nobadeer Farm Road, Nantucket. 508-332-4822, www.nantucketdreamland.org

The Vineyard’s Drive-in at the YMCA

A collaboration between the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and the YMCA created a pay-what-you-can drive-in that’s accessible for everyone. Future screenings include recent award-winners like “Nomadland” and classics like “West Side Story.” Before certain showings, guests can attend workshops based around the movie; a Jedi training class pairs with “The Empire Strikes Back.” $25 per vehicle or pay what you can. 111R Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. 508-696-7171, www.driveinmv.com