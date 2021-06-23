Two documentaries about two remarkably successful women

As seen in Laura Fairrie’s enlightening, entertaining, and sometimes deadpan-hilarious “ Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, ” the author (who died in 2015, at 77) came from a well-to-do British family with a beloved, submissive mother, a despotic, philandering father, and a glamorous big sister, Joan, one of the film’s many colorful interviewees, who had moved to Hollywood to become a star. An irrepressible rebel, Jackie was kicked out of school as a teenager for bad behavior (she purportedly had an affair with a 29-year-old Marlon Brando when she was 15) and her parents sent her off to live with Joan in Los Angeles. There she tried to make it in movies. Unable to emerge from her sister’s shadow, she attended lots of parties but got few parts.

They come from widely disparate backgrounds and achieved greatness in different realms of popular culture. But the best-selling author Jackie Collins and superstar singer Mary J. Blige, each the subject of a new documentary, both offer role models for girls and women struggling for identity and success in a male-dominated world.

Back in England, she married a charming bon vivant. He proved to be an abusive, mentally ill drug addict who scoffed at her growing interest in writing. She fled the marriage, taking her infant daughter with her, and then married an adoring, older restaurateur who pushed her to send out her work to publishers. Her first book, “The World Is Full of Married Men” (1968) was a hit. It set the template for over 30 more bestsellers, torrid tales of ambitious, sexually empowered women who against the odds beat powerful men by ruthlessly playing their own game.

Jackie Collins at her Beverly Hills home in 1995. Paul Harris/Getty Images

Young women embraced the books’ message of female empowerment. Other readers were drawn by the spectacle of thinly veiled celebrities indulging in bad behavior in books like “Hollywood Wives” (1983). Collins was a kind of potboiler Proust, writing about Hollywood bashes in her diaries, tart excerpts of which are read in voice-over. But many found her work decadent, scandalous — and not great literature. As Collins’s agent Morton Janklow puts it, “Great storytellers are rarely great writers and Jackie was a great storyteller.”

To date, Mary J. Blige, a nine-time Grammy winner, has turned out 13 hit albums. But it was the second one, “My Life” (1994), that made her a star — and saved her life.

Vanessa Roth’s “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” focuses on the 25th-anniversary celebrations surrounding that album’s release, including its first live performance. With that backdrop, it explores the singer’s tormented and triumphant life. That includes her background of trauma and abuse while raised by an intrepid single mother in a Yonkers, N.Y., housing project, sudden success at 21, and subsequent struggles with fame, depression, addiction, and a toxic relationship. It shows how Blige put all that turmoil into the music and lyrics of “My Life,” purging herself of pain, doubt, and dependence. In doing so, she provided a soundtrack and prescription for change for millions of fans, many of them young Black women, who also suffered from crushed self-esteem and didn’t recognize their value and potential.

Blige first understood the healing power of music watching her mother dance to Roy Ayers’s joyous “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” (1976). She would sing it to herself, using a hairbrush as a microphone. When she sang it she felt removed from an environment where “people hurt each other and men were so horrible to women,” where “so many things happened to little girls.”

She made a demo tape at a recording booth in a mall and it found its way to Uptown Records, where up-and-coming rap star Sean Combs (a.k.a. Puff Daddy) produced her first album, “What’s the 411?,” in 1992 — a streetwise, tough-girl genre fusion that earned her the moniker “The Queen of Hip Hop Soul.” Everyone believed she was a star, except for herself and her rotten boyfriend, K-Ci Hailey, of the ’90s R&B band Jodeci.

But “My Life” changed all that and changed the lives of countless others. Some of the most powerful moments of the film come backstage, when fans tell Blige the impact her music has had on them, or in the quiet confines of a meeting of Blige’s fan club, where members tearfully discuss how her music has saved them. Blige proudly bears her wounds, like the scar under her eye, and shares her healing with the world.

