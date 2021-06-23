Boston fintech startup raises $360 million to provide more Americans with car loans

Lendbuzz, a Boston-based startup that offers auto loans to individuals with little or no credit history, said Wednesday it raised $360 million in a combination of debt and equity deals to expand its operations.

The company, based in downtown Boston, underwrites car loans for individuals who may not have a FICO score. It does so by using proprietary algorithms and machine learning to analyze “thousands of data points” — many more than traditional banks do — to assess the creditworthiness of an applicant, according to the company.

Amitay Kalmar, Lendbuzz’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said that the new money will allow his company to solve a problem that he personally experienced after coming to the United States over a decade ago as a graduate student at MIT.