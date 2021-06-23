Boston fintech startup raises $360 million to provide more Americans with car loans

Lendbuzz, a Boston-based startup that offers auto loans to individuals with little or no credit history, said Wednesday it raised $360 million in a combination of debt and equity deals to expand its operations.
The company, based in downtown Boston, underwrites car loans for individuals who may not have a FICO score. It does so by using proprietary algorithms and machine learning to analyze “thousands of data points” — many more than traditional banks do — to assess the creditworthiness of an applicant, according to the company.
Amitay Kalmar, Lendbuzz’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said that the new money will allow his company to solve a problem that he personally experienced after coming to the United States over a decade ago as a graduate student at MIT.
“I applied for a credit card and was denied multiple times because I didn’t have a credit history,” Kalmar said in an interview. “That was the seed that was planted at the time, acknowledging the system is flawed and does not serve many people that are deserving borrowers.”
In 2015, Kalmar and his cofounder, Dan Raviv, teamed up at MIT to start Lendbuzz. Since then, the company has grown its workforce to around 100 people. It plans to add 50 employees in the next six months, Kalmar said, and aims to partner with 500 car dealerships across America by the end of the year.
Goldman Sachs led the company’s $300 million debt financing round. Wellington Management, Goldman Sachs, and MUFG Innovation Partners participated in the $60 million equity financing round.
