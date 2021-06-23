Ana Popovic loves going to Italy, getting massages in Bali, and performing in Massachusetts

Living in Manhattan Beach, Calif., is like “being on a permanent vacation” for musician Ana Popovic. “Obviously because of my line of work, I can live anywhere. Manhattan Beach has the best air and temperature, the widest beach, the best schools. … It’s really the best of Los Angeles but more like a village — and we’re a few blocks from the beach and only 10 minutes from the airport, which is important to me.” Popovic, 45, has been making music — her own style of rock and blues with everything from soul to funk in the mix — and touring around the world for more than two decades. She is arguably best known for adept guitar playing that has garnered attention from some of the music industry’s best-known artists, including Bruce Springsteen, who, several years back, called Popovic “one helluva guitar player.” She will be bringing her unique style (with a five-member band) to the Bay State in early July, for gigs in New Bedford, on Cape Cod, and, on July 10, at The Center for Arts in Natick. “I love performing in Massachusetts. The audiences are great and have an understanding of a broad range of musical genres,” she said. “I can play a jazzy song and I can take it someplace where I don’t necessarily take it every evening and they would follow.” We caught up with the Belgrade, Serbia, native — who lives in California with her husband, Mark Van Meurs, who also works in the music industry, managing and booking bands, their two children, Luuk, 13, and Lenna, 9, and their 1-year-old puppy, Enzo — to talk about all things travel.

Italy is our family’s favorite destination. The kids love it, the food is incredible, and the wine … it’s the best. Anytime we get a chance, that’s where we go — Tuscany, Puglia, Mediterranean Coast, the lakes. … However, Mark and I have our own list and that is: Isla Margarita in Venezuela. We took our first vacation together [in Isla Margarita] and it was just incredible. Now you can’t even go there because of [the] political situation, but back when we met in 2003, it was a paradise; Brazil would be second. We lasted three weeks with just our backpacks. Carnival in Rio and Salvador were the highlights. Incredible food and just a magical place; Bali, an incredible place; Route 1 in California, from Los Angeles to San Francisco and all of the stops in between.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Aperol spritz and wine, and pasta allo scoglio in Italy; mojito and caipirinha in Brazil; sushi in Tokyo; Indian food in London or India; and the food in Bahrain was on another level!

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I always dreamed about visiting Fiji and that’s still on my list. I read novels about it and there was something calling me always — also because I visited an island — New Caledonia — practically next door to Fiji and was simply blown away with the art, the food … and one of my favorite art galleries was on that island.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A good book and/or an interior design/architecture magazine.

Aisle or window?

Window. I love to be undisturbed while traveling and try not to disturb people next to me if I don’t have to. And that window comes in handy if you want to lay your head and pillow on it.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Every year we camped all over Greece and Italy. It was the most wonderful time, and brings back such great memories. And we would go for three weeks — sometimes staying at the same camp, sometimes traveling from place to place. It was just pure joy.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Massages. I book massages wherever I go. The best were in — you probably can guess — Bali.

Best travel tip?

Arrive at the airport two hours before your flight so that the vacation can start without that first frustration.



