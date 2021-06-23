Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Mississippi kite was reported from Harwich and the last report of a swallow-tailed kite was from Dennis.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 little gulls, 70 Bonaparte’s gulls, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, and 225 least terns.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne; a continuing greater scaup, chuck-will’s-widow, and 2 blue grosbeaks in Falmouth; merlins in Falmouth and Orleans; 4 yellow-crowned night-herons in Yarmouthport; a rose-breasted grosbeak in Cummaquid; a gadwall in Hyannis; a Forster’s tern in Dennis; blue-winged warblers in West Barnstable and Truro; late blackpoll warblers in Chatham, Wellfleet, and Falmouth; an alder flycatcher at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; and a few remaining flocks of red crossbills, including 20 in Brewster and 19 in Falmouth.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



