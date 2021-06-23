‘Can’t wait to join my fellow runners’: Danica Patrick joins Boston Marathon team as captain

“It’s no secret that I love a tough challenge,” Patrick, 39, wrote on the team fundraising page . “I’ve never ran a marathon, so why not do the most historic and iconic one first.”

Former race-car driver Danica Patrick will bring her need for speed to the Boston Marathon this October as the honorary team captain for Team Speed of Light, a fundraising arm of the Light Foundation, founded by former Patriot Matt Light.

Advertisement

Patrick plans to run the full 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon, a route that snakes from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston. The marathon, usually held the third Monday in April, will be held Oct. 11 this year due to the pandemic. The race was canceled in 2020, the first time the event was called off since 1897.

Team Speed of Light raises money for the Light Foundation through participation in various sporting events. To date, charity runners have raised $400,000 for youth leadership programs at the Light Foundation through the Boston Marathon, according to its website.

“[Patrick] has broken barriers and set records with her on-track performance, and she will undoubtedly set the pace for her fellow marathoners as they train together for the world’s most iconic and historic road race,” said Light Foundation executive director Margrette Cardone Mondillo in a statement.

The Light Foundation, based in Ohio, was founded by Matt Light, offensive tackle for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2012. The foundation aims to help young people through academic scholarships, a leadership academy, and various camps and other programs.

Advertisement

“I really identify with its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose and motivation to succeed,” Patrick wrote of the foundation on the fundraising page. “Can’t wait to join my fellow runners for the race of a lifetime.”