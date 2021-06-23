A Cape Ann classic gets a reboot, cars get a recharge, and Lark Hotels heads to Saratoga Springs

Those looking for an idyllic island getaway may want to consider the Inn at Diamond Cove. Located on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay, Maine — a 30-minute ferry or water-taxi ride from Portland’s Old Port district — the property offers fun that is free from crowds. Once the site of Fort McKinley, the small car-free private island community (where the primary modes of transportation are golf carts and bicycles) offers secluded beaches, miles of hiking trails, kayaking, paddle boarding and other activities perfect for families and couples looking for a summer escape. The Inn at Diamond Cove’s condominium accommodations include suites with kitchens, heated swimming pool with hot tub and cabana bar, tennis courts, indoor basketball court, and game room with duckpin bowling, pool table, and arcade games. Guests will be picked up at the marina in golf carts upon arrival. Minimum three-night-stay. Rates from $389. 207-805-9836, www.innatdiamondcove.com

Classic Massachusetts oceanfront hotel, The Emerson Inn, opened this season with new owners, a refreshed look, and modern amenities. Situated between Halibut Point and Bearskin Neck in Rockport, the inn’s 34 renovated rooms and suites are anything-but-stuffy with clean lines and contemporary sensibilities. Guests can enjoy an outdoor oceanview pool; daily breakfast (also open to the public); small bites and craft cocktails in a lounge bar with a European vibe; and monthly moonrise parties. Prix-fixe meals available on weekends in the restaurant by reservation only. Check online for specials, including $5 ticket discounts at the nearby Gloucester Stage. Rates from $269. 978-546-6321, www.theemersoninn.com

Spa City Motor Lodge in Saratoga Springs, features 42 airy guest rooms and suites surrounding a shared indoor space outfitted with a communal coffee bar.

THERE:

AMERICANA-INSPIRED HOTEL BRAND DEBUTS

Fans of upmarket luxury hotel brand Lark will be happy to learn the company is launching a collection of contemporary properties this summer inspired by the American tradition of hitting the open road. Aimed at mid-market travelers, from families to adventure-seeking couples and groups of friends, the accessibly-priced Bluebird by Lark accommodations breathe new life into existing vintage motor lodge properties, ski lodges, and surf shacks. The first property to debut, Spa City Motor Lodge in Saratoga Springs, features 42 airy guest rooms and suites surrounding a shared indoor space outfitted with a communal coffee bar. With nine different room types, the hotel can comfortably accommodate groups of any size. The company plans a half-dozen new openings in the coming year, including sea-inspired Parker Beach Lodge in South Yarmouth (opening mid-July); boutique basecamp Tälta Lodge in Stowe: and The Hunter, an alpine-inspired ski lodge in the Catskills. Rates at Spa City Motor Lodge from $101. 518-306-4063, www.bluebirdhotels.com/hotels/spa-city

Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase.

SAFARI-STYLE ACCOMMODATIONS IN UTAH

You won’t need a passport to stay in the safari-style accommodations at Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase. Located on a Canyon Rim Plateau (with its own slot canyon), the property is a perfect spot to perch while exploring the wonders of the American Southwest — including towering mesas, Horseshoe Bend, Lone Rock Beach and Lake Powell. The 50-tent glamping retreat features private en suite bathrooms with hot showers, king beds with plush linens, in-tent wood-burning stoves, and sweeping views extending for miles across Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Amenities include on-site dining, organic bath products, fire pit and s’mores, bedside battery-charging packs, and complimentary activities such as morning yoga, kid games, and more. Tents sleep 2-4 people. Available through Oct. 31, 2022, dates: April 7-Oct. 31. Rates from $279. 888-496-1148, www.undercanvas.com/camps/lake-powell.

Those with compromised immune systems, or anyone, actually — vaccinated or not — who are concerned about staying safe, may want to consider airKAVE Portable, an antiviral handheld air sanitizer that can be taken anywhere.

EVERYWHERE:

PORTABLE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM

We’re traveling again. Yay! Virus variations are still active. Boo! Those with compromised immune systems, or anyone, actually — vaccinated or not — who are concerned about staying safe, may want to consider airKAVE Portable, an antiviral handheld air sanitizer that can be taken anywhere. Designed to kill harmful airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), influenza, MRSA, tuberculosis and more, this compact 7-inch tall, 3.3-inch-wide battery-powered device can be taken wherever you go, from the airport gate to your hotel room. (Or take on the road; conveniently fits in car cup holders.) Using filterless technology, airKAVE destroys microorganisms at the molecular level. Air is pulled into an internal Plascide reactor, creating a thunderstorm of micro-lightning plasma that sanitizes air within a fraction of a second. $299 single; $499 pair. www.airkave.com.

Get peace of mind on your next road trip with the newest must-have gadget for your car, the JumpStart 3-in-1 Vehicle Jump Starter, Flashlight & Power Bank by Limitless.

JUMP START YOUR TRAVEL GEAR

Get peace of mind on your next road trip with the newest must-have gadget for your car, the JumpStart 3-in-1 Vehicle Jump Starter, Flashlight & Power Bank by Limitless. Featuring a flashlight (98W, 330 Lumen LED with four power modes: high beam, low beam, SOS and strobe); and power bank (for charging one USB device) packed in a single, high powered unit, the product is also compatible for jump starting eight-cylinder engines up to 5.0 liters, including boats, ATVs, motorcycles, trucks, SUVs and riding mowers. Ergonomic aluminum design stores easily in boot of your car. Available in six colors. $119. JumpStart 10-in-1 adds features such as USB wall charging adapter, and carrying strap and pouch. $139. 855-843-4828, limitlessinnovations.com/collections/jump-starters.

