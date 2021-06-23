Encore Boston Harbor takes the entertainment outside this summer

The outdoor summer series at Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor casino and hotel features live music and DJs, libations, and brunch banquets through the end of the season. It comes just weeks after Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission gave casinos the go-ahead to lift most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions on May 29.

Encore opened its doors in June 2019 before closing from March to July 2020, due to the pandemic.

“We spent a lot of 2020 thinking about what we were going to do when we were all able to get back and gather again,” said Rosie Salisbury, Encore’s executive director of public relations. “We have a beautiful outdoor space that was obviously underutilized last year.”