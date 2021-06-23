Encore Boston Harbor takes the entertainment outside this summer

The outdoor summer series at Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor casino and hotel features live music and DJs, libations, and brunch banquets through the end of the season. It comes just weeks after Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission gave casinos the go-ahead to lift most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions on May 29.
Encore opened its doors in June 2019 before closing from March to July 2020, due to the pandemic.
“We spent a lot of 2020 thinking about what we were going to do when we were all able to get back and gather again,” said Rosie Salisbury, Encore’s executive director of public relations. “We have a beautiful outdoor space that was obviously underutilized last year.”
Every Thursday this summer, local artists will play live music from 5-9 p.m. The lineup includes Conscious Reggae Band on June 24, the Adam Hanna Duo on July 1, and Ricky Duran on July 8, with more bands to be announced later. Snacks and beverages will be available. Entrance is free, but requires a reservation through Eventbrite.
Also starting June 24 are the outdoor beer gardens, offered through a partnership with local Night Shift Brewing on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 2-8 p.m. Lawn games and small bites also will be on hand.
Three garden Sunday champagne brunches on July 11, 18, and 25 come with live music and offer an all-you-can-eat buffet station with flights of mimosas and margaritas — there’s also talk of a Bloody Mary bar. Brunch runs $55 a pop.
A free shuttle from the Wellington and Malden T stops on the Orange Line transports people to Encore Boston Harbor.
