Gawk, snap a picture, repeat: What it’s like traveling the Bold Coast

About time, we say. The 125-mile Down East journey starts in Milbridge and ends in Eastport at the Canadian border, and boasts some of the finest, most spectacular coastal scenery in Maine, including dense forests, vast blueberry barrens, rocky headlands, secluded harbors and coves, historic lighthouses, radical tides, working waterfronts, small fishing villages, and slow-paced towns. The Maine Sculpture Trail, a 34-piece outdoor exhibit spanning more than 200 miles along the coastal region of Down East Maine, intersects the byway in several places ( www.schoodicsculpture.org ).

The route traveling along Maine’s stunning Bold Coast was designated a National Scenic Byway in February 2021. It’s one of the first additions to the National Scenic Byways program since 2009.

Though the Bold Coast Byway technically starts in Milbridge, we started a little south of there, with a loop around the Schoodic Peninsula, home to Acadia National Park’s least visited area. It takes about an hour to drive the loop, but we had stops to make, the first at Ravens Nest, a stretch of coastal cliffs located just outside of Winter Harbor. It was low tide and the steep cliffs dropped to the exposed ocean floor. After a few moments of gawking and picture-taking, we drove to Schoodic Point, at the peninsula’s southern tip, for more views of the spectacular rocky coastline and far-off vistas of Mount Desert Island.

The dramatic Down East coastline is in full view along the Bold Coast Scenic Byway. Pamela Wright

In the past, we’ve taken a delightful cruise out of Winter Harbor to Petit Manan Island, home to nesting puffins and an historic lighthouse. The 2½-hour cruise (Acadia Puffin Cruise, 207-598-7900, www.acadiapuffincruise.com) is a great way to get a different perspective of the coastline, and you’ll see lots of wildlife, including waterfowl, birds, and seals.

This time around, we visited the town landing to look at “Cleat” by Maine artist Don Justin Meserve. The sculpture is carved out of granite to resemble a boat and cleat, which the artist says are symbols of home and safe arrival. We then continued to the small fishing village of Birch Harbor and had lunch at the Pickled Wrinkle, named after a Down East Maine delicacy. We were all set to give them a try — large pickled carnivorous sea snails — but they weren’t available. Aw, shucks. But our scallop-and-bacon flatbread and wild dulse chips were delicious. That evening we stayed at a rustic rental cabin in Jonesport, with a view of the working harbor. We’d stay here for two nights using it as a base to explore the Great Wass Island Preserve and Rogue Bluffs State Park.

We woke the next morning to the distant wail of a foghorn and the chug-chug of lobster boats. A pea soup, wet haze blanketed the harbor, erasing the horizon. We went to the town park to view “Connection,” a ropey-y, twisty, driftwood-like granite sculpture by South Korean artist Kyoung Uk Min, and then headed to the Great Wass Island Preserve.

Rocks are draped in carpets of seaweed along the coastline in the Great Wass Island Preserve. Pamela Wright

Great Wass Island, where the Gulf of Maine meets the Bay of Fundy, sticks farther out to sea than any other coastal Maine land mass. The Preserve, managed by the Nature Conservancy, covers 1,576 acres of woods, bogs, and rocky headlands, and harbors rare plants and rich marine life. We hiked the 4.5-mile loop trail through dense stands of twisty coastal Jack Pines and over carpets of thick moss, until reaching the exposed, windswept coastline. We rock-hopped along the granite coast, pausing to watch seals dip in and out of the water from their outcropping perches. We saw no one else on the hike.

Tired, thirsty, and hungry, we stopped at the first restaurant we saw, Barney’s Cove Lobster Co. on Beal’s Island, overlooking Jonesport Harbor. We had one of the best lobster rolls ever, served at a picnic table within sight, sound, and scent of the sea.

Rogue Bluffs State Park is only a 30-minute-or-so drive from Jonesport, a 274-acre parcel sitting on Schoppee Point overlooking the ocean. And it has two beaches! Though it’s rarely that hot in Down East Maine (we’d worn our fleeces every night of our visit), beaches are always enticing. We dipped our toes in the ocean and took a swim in the freshwater Simpson Pond. We also took photos of the sculpture “Warm Wind,” by Maine artist Kazumi Hoshino, which is displayed at the park.

Jonesport, with its working harbor, is a stop along the Bold Coast Scenic Byway. Pamela Wright

The Bold Coast Byway continues through the small towns of Machiasport and East Machias before entering the vast Cutler Coast Public Lands. The 12,334-acre isolated preserve includes fields and forests, blueberry barrens, and ocean bluffs, marshes and ponds, secluded coves and hidden rocky beaches. There are five walk-in wilderness campsites and a system of trails. We arrived at the Coastal Trail trailhead early one morning prepared for a long day of hiking. The 10.35-mile loop hike travels through bogs, woods, and meadows, and includes 3.5 miles along the ocean. The scenery was stunning. We had open ocean views as we hiked along the shoreline, stopping at Black Point Cove, Long Point Cove, and the Fairy Head lookout. This was a bold coast, with steep rocky bluffs diving to the sea, dramatic tide swings, and nothing but blue ocean as far as the eye could see, interrupted only by an occasional fishing boat and a distant lighthouse.

And because we couldn’t get enough of the coastal scenery, the next day, we traveled on to Quoddy Head State Park in Lubec, home to the famous red-and-white-striped lighthouse. In 1808, West Quoddy Head Light became the easternmost lighthouse in the United States, warning mariners of the cliffs, ledges, and dangerous Sail Rock that sit off the coast. It was one of the first to use a fog bell. In 1858, it was replaced with the current lighthouse. We didn’t linger long in this laid-back small town, the most easterly in the United States. We checked out the “Beyond the Horizon” sculpture by Republic of Georgia artist Valerian Jikia, and then journeyed on, circling Cobscook Bay and driving down a narrow peninsula into Eastport.

We poked around the Eastport Historic District, with 29 buildings on the National Historic Register, and along the working waterfront. At Overlook Park, we viewed “Nature’s Grace” by Canadian artist James Boyd. The sculpture, overlooking the harbor, contains two elements, a leaf with a carved fish and a sail shaped out of Jonesboro granite. Boyd writes in his artist statement, “After learning about the history of Eastport and its long association with the sea, I chose to create a sculpture that in a sense paid homage to nature.”

We’d been doing the same — paying homage to nature — during this uber-scenic trip down the Bold Coast Byway.

For more information, visit www.discoverboldcoast.com.

