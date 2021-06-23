What to do when relationships always fizzle quickly

Q. Help! I’m a 40-year-old woman who’s never been in a relationship longer than a year-and-a-half. I feel like I have trouble connecting with people in general (I don’t have a lot of friends), and so I haven’t met many guys I connect with (hence, no long-term boyfriends).

When I have clicked with a guy, he has often been emotionally unavailable so it never goes anywhere.

I am open to an emotional connection, but it’s only happened a couple of times, short-term. What can I do to make a relationship go beyond a year and a half?

— 1.5

A. I just want to take a moment to say I know I mention friends a lot in this column. I talk about “community” and how important it is to have people in your life who aren’t romantic partners.

That is how I feel — and I depend on that kind of network — but I hope I never imply that a support system is about quantity. You don’t need “a lot of friends.” Depending on your personality, one might work. Yes, it would be nice if you could call on a few people for quality time, but if you can connect with anyone — even if it’s someone you met when you were a kid — that means something.

Also, a year-and-a-half is not two months! It’s not a week. I’d call someone who sticks around for a year-and-a-half a long-term boyfriend, assuming they showed up for you regularly during that time. If you spent most of those relationships feeling disconnected and alone, it means you stuck around too long. The lesson is about bailing when you’re not getting what you need so you can give yourself space to notice someone who can be emotionally available.

A lot of people are coming out of their homes right now and making themselves vulnerable. They’re getting on apps and asking for what they want. People are also feeling a little insecure about how they socialize, and they’re forgiving the awkwardness of others. We’re all adjusting. Use this time to experiment, to get on an app and swipe on a bunch of people to see what they have to say. You don’t need a massive network to meet a possible partner. There are many strangers out there using apps to find someone, too. Talk to them.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Stop looking for a connection, emotional or otherwise. Stop looking for The One. Look for groups of people who enjoy activities you enjoy, so you can find people with similar interests and then branch out from that point. Also: Do something new. Take an adult-ed class in basket-weaving or ax-throwing. HARRISBSTONE

I am guessing that you have a difficult time letting people get to know you or letting them into your life. Not surprisingly, you click with others who are emotionally unavailable like yourself. I hate to do this, but therapy card thrown. ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN

You said, I haven’t met a lot of guys I connect with to date. You need instead to go on dates with strangers in order to determine whether you connect with them. BLISTERED-TOE

Luck is preparedness meeting opportunity. 1) Preparedness: Hopefully, the periods when you weren’t in a relationship you spent becoming more interesting. 2) Opportunity: Fish where the fish are, and make your own opportunities. Finally, lead your single life in such a way that the specter of settling down gives you pause. THENURSE

Catch Season 5 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.



