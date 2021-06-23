When to tip, and why tipping isn’t charity

My mother taught me that tips are given to low-wage earners but not to business owners because they are paid more. What about tiny businesses, like my dog groomer? I’m guessing they aren’t well paid so I tip, but wonder if I should be. Finally, I’ve been tipping 15 percent (more for exceptional service) and don’t understand the rationale behind tipping 20 percent. That is tough for folks in my lower income bracket.

K.B. / Boston

What a good time for a tipping overview, as we all tiptoe our way back to a better normal! Thank you for giving me the opportunity. (I’ve started saying “a better normal,” because the pandemic changed some aspects of life irrevocably, in ways we won’t fully realize for years — and because this is our brief window to influence how those changes play out. What did we learn, and what are we going to do about it?)

First off, tipping is not charity. It’s the traditional way to show appreciation to people doing certain jobs. The old practice of not tipping owners wasn’t because they necessarily earned more, but because they recouped the entire value of their labor. This etiquette distinction has gone by the wayside, however: “Back in the day, there was this theory of ‘don’t tip the owner,’ but that’s kind of antiquated” in the 2020s, Kerry Zirpolo, owner of and sole practitioner at Moxie Salon in Belmont, told me, saying that “99 percent” of her clients tip.

Advertisement

Restaurant waitstaff are a special case because they’re paid below minimum wage on the legal assumption of tips. Because of this, tipping servers is morally mandatory, and after the events of the past year, the “I’m a good person” baseline for restaurant tips is 20 percent. It’s not charity, it’s their salary: Restaurant finances are structured around customers subsidizing the cost of labor.

Advertisement

Outside of restaurants, we generally tip people who perform personal services (e.g., groomers, house cleaners) but aren’t medical or technical professionals (like vets or plumbers). Fifteen percent is usually fine. If you’re unsure, check the company website or call. Tipping is illogical, inefficient, and awkward and there isn’t, like, a Rosetta Stone with the “real” rules carved into it that everyone knows about but you.

You can reward small businesses in other ways than cash — refer friends, hype them on social media, or leave reviews, gifts or in-kind trades of goods or services. Most importantly, be a good client! Be prompt, communicate clearly, be decisive, praise a job well done, give clear and actionable feedback if something doesn’t work for you. Treat workers with the respect they deserve as humans with full lives outside their jobs, and the experts within them. (If your stylist says the cut you want won’t work, believe her.)

Or, to make it even easier: What makes you feel frustrated or devalued at work? Don’t do those things! What are the moments that make you feel your job is worthwhile? Create as many of those moments for other people as you can.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.