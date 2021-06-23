fb-pixel Skip to main content

20 displaced in 3-alarm Lawrence fire

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated June 23, 2021, 7 minutes ago

Twenty people were displaced in a three-alarm fire that tore through a multifamily home in Lawrence Wednesday night.

The fire started at 7:22 p.m. at a four-story house on 66 Trenton St., according to a fire department dispatcher.

No injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters from ten nearby departments provided mutual aid, including Dracut, Methuen, and Danvers, the dispatcher said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down, though crews were still overhauling an hour later, the dispatcher said.

The cause is under investigation.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

