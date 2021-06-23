20 displaced in 3-alarm Lawrence fire

Twenty people were displaced in a three-alarm fire that tore through a multifamily home in Lawrence Wednesday night.
The fire started at 7:22 p.m. at a four-story house on 66 Trenton St., according to a fire department dispatcher.
No injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.
Firefighters from ten nearby departments provided mutual aid, including Dracut, Methuen, and Danvers, the dispatcher said.
As of 8:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down, though crews were still overhauling an hour later, the dispatcher said.
The cause is under investigation.
Traffic Alert: 66-68 Trenton St structure fire. Avoid the the area 🚧 pic.twitter.com/IgQnnjde1l— Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) June 23, 2021
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.