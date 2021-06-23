Actress and director Kyra Sedgwick to film ‘Space Oddity’ in R.I.

Sedgwick, an Emmy winner who starred in and produced the TNT drama series “The Closer,” will direct the film, which stars Kyle Allen (”West Side Story”), Alexandra Shipp (”X-Men” franchise ), and Madeline Brewer (”The Handmaid’s Tale”) .

PROVIDENCE — Actress and director Kyra Sedgwick will film “Space Oddity” in Rhode Island, with filming beginning this week in Wickford and North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced Wednesday.

“Space Oddity” tells the tale of Alex (Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, who forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

“There is no better place to film this story than in the beautiful state of Rhode Island,” Sedgwick said in a news release. “Shooting ‘Space Oddity’ in Rhode Island is a breath of fresh air. Everyone from the Rhode Island Film office to the town of Wickford has welcomed us with open arms. We have a local crew that can’t be beat, and the locations are magical.”

The state usually provides $20 million a year for the film tax credit program, but last week House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said this year’s House Finance Budget will provide another $10 million.

“Our historical towns are unique treasures, and we are happy that the production team of ‘Space Oddity’ has discovered them with the help of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office,” Shekarchi said. “The nostalgic beauty of Wickford and North Kingstown will be supporting characters alongside the talented actors and actresses who will be propelling this special production.”

Governor Daniel J. McKee said, “It’s great to see a new movie being made in Rhode Island — especially one that showcases our beautiful state. With our unique landscape and talented local artists, Rhode Island is an ideal location for filmmakers. Every time a production shoots here we see a positive impact on our local businesses.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.