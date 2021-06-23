Bailey’s Beach club says reports calling their membership ‘all white’ are ‘inaccurate and false’

“Recent characterizations in the press and in other commentary about Bailey’s Beach Club are inaccurate and false,” said Jack Nolan, general manager of the Bailey’s Beach club, formally known as Spouting Rock Beach Association.

NEWPORT, R.I. — After a Rhode Island blog claimed Senator Sheldon Whitehouse belonged to a private beach club that does not allow people of color to hold a membership, the club’s general manager tells the Globe that such claims are simply not true.

Kate Nagle, who is listed as blog GoLocal Providence’s news editor, posted a 53-second clip on June 19 of her questioning Whitehouse regarding his membership in the club, which is located on Ocean Avenue. She describes the club as “all-white” and asked the Democratic senator whether such clubs should “continue to exist.”

Whitehouse responded that the club is “a long tradition in Rhode Island, and there are many of them. We just need to work our way through the issues.”

The exchange soon made national news headlines.

On Wednesday, Nolan told the Globe that club members and their families have included people of “many racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds from around the world who come to Newport every summer.”

“Our membership comes from all over the globe to our small club and we welcome the diversity of view and background they bring to our community,” said Nolan.

When asked if GoLocal contacted the club to confirm their membership demographics, Nolan responded, “I can’t say anything else at this time.”

Josh Fenton, the editor of GoLocal, refused to address a question from the Globe about his blog’s Whitehouse story, commenting instead about the Globe’s union negotiations.

Whitehouse and his wife have been members of Spouting Rock Beach Association for decades, and his wife is one of the club’s largest shareholders. Whitehouse has repeatedly said that the club has “no discriminatory policy,” and his office told the Globe on Monday that the club does have members of who are of color.

“The club has no such restrictive policy,” Whitehouse spokeswoman Meaghan McCabe said in a statement on Monday. “The club has had and has members of color. The Senator has dedicated his entire career to promoting equity and protecting civil rights, as his record shows.”

McCabe said Whitehouse has asked to the club for more details regarding the ethnic makeup of club members, and that the club makes that information public.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.