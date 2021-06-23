Boston City Council rebukes Acting Mayor Janey in escalating budget battle

During an extensive and robust discussion at their weekly City Hall meeting, the councilors’ complaints about the budget were various. Some wanted deeper cuts to the city’s police funding. Others wanted more money to address the city’s climate resiliency. Yet others spoke of the need for more housing programs and more resources for the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass. and Cass , the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis.

In a stark and unusual procedural rebuke of Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the Boston City Council on Wednesday signaled it is not ready to pass her $3.76 billion operating budget proposal in its current form, sending the proposal to its ways and means committee in the hopes of reaching consensus on a spending plan for the city with a little more than a week to go before the end of the fiscal year.

“There are some good things in this budget but there can be more, and we’re up against a fiscal deadline,” said Councilor Matt O’Malley.

Councilor Lydia Edwards was more pointed in her criticism, expressing frustration at what she described as a lack of communication from Janey’s administration regarding the budget. The budget process, she said, has not been a collective effort.

She also suggested that the budget fell short on a number of fronts, saying this is a crucial time of COVID-19 recovery, racial reckoning, and necessary police reform for Boston.

“The housing crisis had just had gasoline thrown on it with the pandemic,” said Edwards “Does this this budget meet that moment? It doesn’t.”

She added, “I am not comfortable with this budget for many reasons.”

Councilor Andrea Campbell said Janey’s budget did not “rise to the occasion” when it comes to policing and police reform. The budget, she said, adds more officers and does not include a plan to rein in overtime for the department. Campbell said she would be a “no” vote on the budget as it is currently constructed.

“I was deeply disappointed during this whole process,” she said.

Campbell is one of three councilors who are vying with Janey in this year’s crowded mayoral race. She and fellow-councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George will have the opportunity to approve or reject Janey’s budget.

On Wednesday, Essaibi George spoke of more resources needed to help small businesses and alleviate the housing and opioid crises, among other issues.

“There are certainly some critical elements that are missing,” she said.

By a 10-2 vote, the council voted not to suspend its rules and pass the operating budget. Instead, the council referred the budget to the ways and means committee, which plans on holding a working session on Friday and a hearing on Monday. From those meetings, councilors could make proposals that would address their budgetary concerns, and Janey could include such proposals in a supplemental appropriation order. The proposed $1.29 billion Boston Public Schools budget was also referred to the ways and means committee.

Councilor Kenzie Bok, who is the chairwoman of that committee, indicated she was a “yes” vote on the budget. She hoped discussions in the next week will help the council reach a consensus.

“What gets us there?” she asked. “What gets us to a budget that we can all feel like is meeting that moment.”

The council’s move comes days after Janey unveiled a revised operating budget for next fiscal year to the council.

Janey’s latest budget proposal represents a year-over-year increase of $152 million, or 4.2 percent, and the resubmission follows more than three dozen council hearings and working sessions in recent weeks. Her administration has said its proposal makes “further investment in core city services and resident needs, while centering an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Messages left with her office about the council’s Wednesday discussion were not immediately returned.

The council has the power to accept or reject the budget. It can also reduce the budget but has no authority to add to it. Councilors can transfer funds only if the mayor requests that. Janey needs seven “yes” votes from the 12 voting councilors for the operating budget to pass.

The council could pass an operating budget at its June 30 meeting, on the eve of the new fiscal year.

Failure to approve a budget before the start of the new fiscal year would mean real financial uncertainties for Boston. A temporary budget known as a 1/12 would take effect, which would see the city fund services at the previous year’s levels, but Boston would still be on the hook for the new year’s costs. This dynamic could create budget gaps in various departments.

Wednesday’s council discussion represented a reversal for Janey from last year’s budget process, when she was among a handful of councilors to vote against then-mayor Martin J. Walsh’s operating budget, which ultimately passed 8-5. At that time, the “no” votes said Walsh’s budget did not do enough to address structural racial inequities.

Earlier this month, the council rejected the acting mayor’s initial budget offering, in what was a typical step in the budget process.

Wednesday’s council discussion was the latest indicator of tensions between the council and Janey recently. Earlier this month, the council approved a rule change that gives that body the power to remove Janey as council president, which would hypothetically strip her of the acting mayor title.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.