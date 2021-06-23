CCRI, RIC will require COVID-19 vaccine of all returning students

“This policy will help us achieve our goal of reuniting as a community where we can learn together, socialize, play sports, and more. To attend CCRI and to be fully involved in the many activities that enrich all of us, you must be fully vaccinated,” Enright wrote in an email, which was shared with a Globe reporter.

Sara Enright, the community college’s vice president of student affairs, outlined the school’s COVID-19 vaccine policy in an email to all students Wednesday.

WARWICK, R.I. — Students planning to attend the Community College of Rhode Island or to Rhode Island College for the fall 2021 semester will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to CCRI’s Health Services before the first day of classes on Sept. 1. Those who do not get fully vaccinated or receive approval for their religious or medical exemptions will be barred from participating in fact-to-face classes, in-person activities, and campus events, read the email.

RIC sent a similar message to students Wednesday afternoon.

“Given the overwhelming success shown by the COVID-19 vaccinations to stop the spread of the virus, Rhode Island College will be mandating that all students are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to the opening of the Fall 2021 semester. We are strongly encouraging all faculty and staff members to do the same,” said RIC president Frank D. Sánchez in an email, which was also shared with a Globe reporter.

For both schools, those who do receive an exemption will be able to participate in face-to-face classes, in-person activities, and other campus events. However, they will still need to follow strict health and safety guidelines, such as by-weekly surveillance testing, masking, and physical distancing. They will also have to quarantine or isolate if they are exposed or test positive for COVID-19.

Students enrolled in online classes, faculty, and staff are not required to get the vaccine, but are strongly encouraged, according to CCRI spokeswoman Amy Kempe. The same goes for RIC, according to spokesman Edwin Pacheco.

The debate to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for returning students was supposed to be presented and deliberated at a meeting Wednesday night by the Council of Post-Secondary Education. However, the meeting was cancelled for unknown reasons.

Kempe said CCRI’s policy was developed in collaboration with the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.

The news comes as all state schools in Rhode Island will now mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students to return in the fall.

Bryant University and the Naval War College are the only universities in the state that have not announced that they will require students to be fully vaccinated for the fall.

