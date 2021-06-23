Claire Cronin, No. 2 Democrat in the Mass. House, to be nominated as US ambassador to Ireland

Cronin, 61, was a leading surrogate and a fund-raising bundler for Biden’s presidential bid in Massachusetts, and appeared on national television during last summer’s Democratic National Convention when she cast the state’s official nominating votes for him.

President Biden will nominate state Representative Claire D. Cronin to be the new US ambassador to Ireland, turning to a loyal supporter and the second-ranking Democrat in the Massachusetts House to fill the coveted diplomatic post.

Her selection was foreshadowed weeks ago after the website IrishCentral reported that that she was “set to soon be revealed” as Biden’s choice, fueling speculation about her future. At the time, two people with knowledge of the process told the Globe that the five-term lawmaker from Easton was being vetted by the Biden administration.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden for ambassador to Ireland, especially given the President’s and my own Irish roots,” Cronin said in a statement released by the White House on Wednesday. “If confirmed, I look forward to serving as ambassador and working with our partners in Ireland on both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

Her selection could remix House Speaker Ronald Mariano’s relatively new leadership team. As the House’s majority leader, Cronin was the first woman to be named the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat, and she has been viewed in the State House as a potential successor to Mariano.

Cronin previously chaired the Legislature’s powerful judiciary committee, where she helped usher a sweeping criminal justice reform bill into law in 2018, and last year was among the House’s chief negotiators on a high-profile police accountability bill.

First elected to the House in 2012, Cronin is also a lawyer and served as mediator in the landmark Catholic clergy sexual abuse settlement.

Cronin has been among a few people viewed as potential nominees for the post in Ireland, including former US senator Chris Dodd of Connecticut and Anne Finucane of Bank of America. If confirmed, she will live at an estate in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, surrounded by 62 acres of lawn and gardens, and was once described by The New York Times as “one of Dublin’s most spectacular houses.”

She is among a second slate of ambassador nominees announced by the Biden administration, which last week unveiled picks for a series of sensitive posts to posts to Mexico, Israel and NATO.

Cronin is set to join a long list of former Massachusetts elected officials nominated for diplomatic outposts.

Former governor Paul Cellucci left the State House to serve as President George W. Bush’s ambassador to Canada, just a few years after his predecessor, former Governor Bill Weld, also resigned after he was nominated by President Clinton to be the ambassador to Mexico. (Weld ultimately withdrew after he was blocked from having a hearing by conservative Republicans in the Senate.)

Former Senator Scott Brown served as the ambassador to New Zealand in the Trump administration; former Boston mayor Ray Flynn was ambassador to the Holy See under Clinton; and former Congressman and one-time gubernatorial candidate Brian Donnelly was named ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, also under Clinton.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.