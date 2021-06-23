Donna Summer disco party returns to Copley Square Thursday

Under colorful lights and a disco ball, guests can still get their groove on to Summer’s greatest hits, spun by DJ Vince 1.

Due to space constraints, the Donna Summer disco party will not feature its signature roller-skating rink, the city of Boston announced in a statement Wednesday.

An annual tribute to Boston-born disco legend Donna Summer is back in Copley Square Thursday night, but leave your roller skates at home.

“The Donna Summer Disco Party kicks off summer in the City of Boston, and I’m pleased we’re able to bring back this celebration as we safely reopen,” Mayor Kim Janey said. “I look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to Copley Square for this fun, free, family-friendly event.”

The 6 to 9 p.m. event is open to the public at no cost. Summer’s family members, including her nephew O’Mega Red and great-niece July, will also make appearances, the statement said.

“This is the 7th annual disco party,” O’Mega Red said. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of you who generously helped us make this event come together year after year. And more importantly, myself and the family want to thank her devoted fans who never cease to amaze us with their passion for her music.”

Summer was born in Dorchester and raised in Mission Hill. The five-time Grammy winner went on to sell over 140 million records worldwide and become a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Boston’s disco party was started two years after Summer’s death in May 2012 to celebrate her legacy in Boston.

Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to get vaccinated before and wear masks, the city said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.