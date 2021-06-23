Elderly couple dead after trailer home burns in Hopkinton, R.I.

The victims, he said, were “elderly.”

Chief Deputy Michael Sweeney of the state fire marshal’s office said the call for the blaze came in around midnight, and 2 alarms were struck. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Sweeney said their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An elderly couple was killed in a fire overnight Monday in the trailer home they shared in Hopkinton, R.I., officials said Tuesday.

Ashaway Fire Chief Ronnie J. Sposato told the Providence Journal the home was located on Alton Bradford Road.

Sweeney said the residence was a total loss, and he described it as “a trailer-type structure with almost two trailers put together alongside each other.” The couple lived alone, he said, and no neighboring properties were affected.

“We weren’t able to get into the scene to conduct an origin and cause ... examination, because there was so much damage,” Sweeney said, adding that it was “unsafe for investigators to go in.”

Sweeney did say, however, that the fire didn’t appear to be suspicious.

Hopkinton police Chief David S. Palmer said via email that about about seven different responding fire departments managed to put the blaze out “fairly quickly.”

However, Palmer wrote, “the fire had moved very quickly, destroying the house. Tragically, two people were found deceased in one of the bedrooms. The State Fire Marshalls responded with several investigators and along with the Hopkinton Police Detectives are working together to investigate, including positively identifying the deceased and cause of fire.”

Palmer said the state medical examiner’s office removed the deceased from the scene.

“They will perform an autopsy in the near future to determine the cause of death and will help with identifying the deceased,” Palmer wrote. “The investigation is ongoing.”





