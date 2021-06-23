Enjoy this break in the warm weather while it lasts

It’s been a hot summer across the upper midwest and far west, and while areas of Texas to Florida have been unusually cool, most of the United States is warmer than average. A cooler than average day in Dallas is still hot of course.

Before the change in air mass arrived, low pressure brought significant rain to much of the area. While MetroWest only had about half an inch, some areas received over two inches of rain, certainly helpful in a pattern that is eventually going to turn quite hot.

A cold front swept through the area overnight, and now we will have Canadian air in place for the next couple of days. This means cool comfortable nights and warm sunny days into Friday.

Advertisement

The average temperature across the United States has been 4.6 degrees above normal so far this month. WeatherBELL

The building heat out west is going to become newsworthy this weekend and early next week as parts of Washington and Oregon see temperatures over the century mark. This heat in that part of the country will exacerbate an already historic drought. A dome of high pressure capping any chances of rainfall in that part of the country.

Very hot weather is in the forecast for the west over the next week. NOAA

Here in the East, our own Bermuda high, which typically exerts itself throughout our summer, will become stronger as we head through the weekend and into next week. Looking at the long-range forecast, the chances of 90-degree weather are quite high for the end of June and early July. We’ve already seen more than our share of hot weather early in the season and this June could end up as the warmest on record depending on just how hot it gets in the final days.

Specifically, we will see a blend of clouds and sunshine for the upcoming weekend, and I can’t rule out afternoon showers or thunderstorms in the very humid air mass.

Gorgeous weather continues into the weekend with an increase in humidity and heat by then. NOAA

The next eight weeks often bring the most prolonged bouts of heat and humidity. In our climate of the 2020s, the likelihood of comfortable nights is greatly diminished from what it would have been 40 years ago. This means you should plan on needing to run air conditioners not only in the heat of the day but in the warm and humid weather of night as well.

Advertisement

The normal temperature curve stays fairly flat through August. NOAA/NOAA Data

This weekend also marks the latest sunset of the year at 8:25. We are over a week past the earliest sunrise and the pace at which we lose daylight will remain quite low until the middle of next month when most people will really begin to notice the change. We start July losing about 40 seconds each day, but daylight will shrink by over two minutes as we end the month.