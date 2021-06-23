Freya, the 883-pound white shark, spotted in Block Island Sound near Martha’s Vineyard, research group says

The group broke the news about Freya, described on its website as a “sub-adult” white shark, via Facebook on Monday afternoon.

The group, OCEARCH, bills itself online as a “data-centric organization” that tracks sharks and other aquatic life in collaboration with “individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad.”

A research group says an 883-pound white shark named Freya’s made her way from waters off North Carolina all the way to New England, where she was last pinged Monday in Block Island Sound and later near Martha’s Vineyard.

“Like many white sharks, Freya is continuing her way North!” the posting said. “She is currently in Block Island sound, off of Montauk, NY. She is likely following schools of Menhaden as a food source.”

Advertisement

The posting said researchers have seen some of their tagged sharks in the area previously.

“We met Freya off of North Carolina in March,” the posting continued. “It will be exciting to see if she will spend her Summer and Fall in the New England area or more north in Nova Scotia.”

The group has an online tracker where readers can keep up with Freya’s whereabouts, though not quite in real time.

A perusal of the tracker Wednesday morning showed Freya’s tag was last pinged late Monday night in waters near the southwestern tip of Martha’s Vineyard.

The research team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Freya’s not the first shark to visit the region recently.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro temporarily closed for swimming again over the weekend after a great white shark was seen in the water Sunday morning.

The shark was reported at 11:15 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The water was then closed to swimming for an hour, from 11:20 a.m. until 12:20 p.m., according to the town’s website.

Advertisement

A prior shark sighting was reported at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro on Saturday at 10:46 a.m., and the beach was closed to swimming until 11:30 a.m.

Great white sharks also were detected by a receiver on a buoy off the coast of Chatham, according to the Sharktivity app. One of them, a shark named James, was detected at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, and it was the 21st time he’d been detected at that particular buoy, the report said.

A dead seal with a shark bite was found on Race Point Beach in Provincetown on Saturday, according to the app.

Curious how researchers manage to tag sharks to track their voyages? Here’s how OCEARCH does it:

“OCEARCH conducts research expeditions aboard the M/V OCEARCH, which serves as an at-sea laboratory,” the group says on its site. “The M/V OCEARCH contains a 75,000 lb. capacity hydraulic platform designed to safely lift marine animals out of the ocean for access by a multi-disciplined research team.”

Animals that are caught, the site continues, are “brought to the submerged platform of the M/V OCEARCH vessel and the platform is raised.” The site says researchers begin the tagging process once the animals are restrained and hoses are letting out “a continuous flow of fresh seawater over the gills.”

The site says tags “such as SPOT, acoustic, and accelerometer are attached, morphometrics are recorded, and samples, such as blood and tissue, are collected.”

Advertisement

And after that painstaking work, sharks like Freya can be monitored to give scientists invaluable information on their migratory patterns.

Freya’s over 11 feet long, according to OCEARCH.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.