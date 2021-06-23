Man, 60, drowns in Shrewsbury pool

A police officer on traffic detail was first to arrive on the scene, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pulled from the pool by a neighbor and taken to UMass Hospital after first responders attempted life-saving measures, Shrewsbury police said in a Facebook post. Shrewsbury police received a call for an unresponsive man in a pool at 351 Spring Street at 8:50 a.m.

A 60-year-old man died Wednesday after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Shrewsbury, police said.

The drowning remains under investigation by Shrewsbury and State Police.

The 60-year-old man’s drowning is the latest in a series of drownings across the region since warm weather arrived.

On May 15, Cousins Rafael Andrade Nunes, 13, and Tiago Nunes Ledo-De Pina, 12, drowned at Waldo Lake in Brockton despite frantic efforts to save them. Later that month, a 16-year-old boy drowned in Learned Pond in Framingham on May 26, and a man drowned while swimming at Houghton’s Pond in Milton a day later, on May 27.

On June 4, Troy Love, 14, drowned in the pond at Green Hill Park in Worcester. Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia died trying to save him. The next day, a man drowned at White Island Pond in Plymouth and on June 6, a 19-year-old Brockton man drowned at Mound Street Beach in Quincy.

One week after the drowning in Worcester, on June 11, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk died in a Boston hospital after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Dedham five days earlier.

On June 19, 1-year-old Angelo Nicoloro drowned in a pool during a family barbecue in Wrentham, and the next day a teenage boy drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, N.H.

On June 21, the body of 10-year-old girl Yoskarly Martinez was recovered from Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island, a day after strong currents swept her off a sandbar. A bystander, Valentine Cardona Sanchez, 35, died trying to save her.

