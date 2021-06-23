Man shot in Randolph

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Randolph Wednesday evening, officials said.
Police received multiple 911 calls at 7:20 p.m. reporting the shooting in the area of 8 Sunset Drive, Randolph police said in a statement.
When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg, the statement said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the victimwas targeted and that the shooting was not random, the statement said. He does not live where the shooting occurred.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (781) 973-1212.
