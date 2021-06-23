New England news in brief

An annual tribute to Dorchester-born disco legend Donna Summer is back in Copley Square Thursday night, but leave your roller skates at home. Due to space constraints, the Donna Summer disco party will not feature its signature roller-skating rink, the city of Boston announced in a statement Wednesday. Under colorful lights and a disco ball, guests can still get their groove on to Summer’s greatest hits, spun by DJ Vince 1. “I’m pleased we’re able to bring back this celebration as we safely reopen,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said. The free event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Summer’s family members, including her nephew O’Mega Red and great-niece July, will also make appearances, the statement said. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of you who generously helped us make this event come together year after year,” O’Mega Red said. " And more importantly, myself and the family want to thank her devoted fans who never cease to amaze us with their passion for her music.”

MARTHA’S VINEYARD

White shark detected off coast

An 883-pound white shark named Freya made her way from waters off North Carolina all the way to New England, where she was last pinged Monday in Block Island Sound and later near Martha’s Vineyard, according to OCEARCH, a national research group. “Like many white sharks, Freya is continuing her way North!” the group said on its Facebook page. “She is likely following schools of Menhaden as a food source.” The group has an online tracker where people can keep up with Freya’s whereabouts. On Wednesday morning, the tracker showed Freya’s tag was last pinged late Monday night in waters near the southwestern tip of Martha’s Vineyard. Paige Finney, a spokesperson for OCEARCH, said via e-mail “She has [been] pinging pretty frequently as she travels north, so expecting she will likely ping again soon.”

SOMERVILLE

Smoking materials cause of house fire

The three-alarm fire that displaced nine people Tuesday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials said. The fire started in mulch near the front porch of 17 Bond St., the state fire marshal’s office and the fire department said in a joint statement Wednesday. Discarded smoking materials were found in and around the area surrounding the property, and witness statements indicated it was common to discard cigarettes in the area, the statement said. There is no evidence the fire was set intentionally, the statement said. Fire Chief Charles Breen reminded residents to use caution when smoking, and not to stub cigarettes out on railings or in mulch beds.

HOPKINTON, R.I.

Elderly couple killed in fire trailer

An elderly couple died in a fire in the trailer home they shared at 193 Alton Bradford Road, officials said Wednesday. Chief Deputy Michael Sweeney of the state fire marshal’s office said the call for the blaze came in just before midnight Tuesday, and two alarms were struck. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Sweeney said their names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

MALDEN

A family of swans escorted into river

Two adult swans and their cygnet received an escort to the Malden River from city animal control officials on Wednesday, when they fled the Forest Dale Cemetery after predators likely drove them out. The adult swans, nicknamed Forest and Dale after the cemetery, had been staying in the area, which features a small man-made pond, for “quite some time,” said Kevin Alkins, the city’s animal control officer The adults hatched a group of cygnets at the cemetery, a quiet, cloistered locale, but slowly predators picked off the babies until only one of six remained. When animal control received a report that the swans were walking across busy city streets, Alkins and licensed wildlife rehabilitator Linda Amato teamed up to provide the trio safe passage back to the river. “We just basically followed them along,” Amato said. About three-quarters of the way into the journey to the river, Amato noticed the cygnet becoming tired. She scooped the little one into a net and carried it the rest of the way, walking backward so its parents could keep their eyes on their baby.