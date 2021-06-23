Photo album stolen from Crow’s Nest in Gloucester returned after brief absence

The photo album — containing behind-the-scenes photos of the cast of “The Perfect Storm” — has spent 21 years in the bar, taking on various forms as the years went on and its pages wore down.

“I realized one of my drunk friends took this,” the note read, according to a bar employee.

After it was stolen from the venerable Gloucester institution on Sunday afternoon, the Crow’s Nest bar’s photo album was returned safe and sound from Georgia on Wednesday morning, complete with an apology note from the group that stole it.

The bar is owned and operated by Gregg Sousa and his wife, Maryann. Sousa said he had been running the bar, which features a pool table and a horseshoe-shaped bar, for 37 years.

“This is an odd place,” he said. “It’s like you step back in time some weird way.”

Jim Kelley of Pittsburgh, Pa., center, sat with his daughter Jan Kelley of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and son-in-law John Evers of Hamilton at a table in the Crow's Nest bar in Gloucester in 2000. BOHN, John GLOBE STAFF

The idea for the photo album came following the release of “The Perfect Storm” in 2000, after tourists attempting to catch a glimpse of photos of the celebrities on the walls crowded the bar. An album, Sousa said, became a more practical solution.

The film stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Diane Lane and recounts the true story of the commercial fishing boat Andrea Gail, which gets lost at sea during the “Perfect Storm,” a convergence of a hurricane and two powerful weather fronts. The Crow’s Nest is featured in the film and became a popular tourist attraction following its release.

Maryann’s brother, Bobby Shatford, was aboard the Andrea Gail when it was lost at sea in October 1991. Shatford and the other five crew members never returned to shore. Photos of Shatford and the crew line the walls of the bar and are featured in the album. Billy Tyne Jr., Michael Moran, Dale Murphy, Alfred Pierre, and David Sullivan were aboard the boat along with Shatford when it was lost.

Swordfish were unloaded from the fishing vessel Andrea Gail at the State Fish Pier in 1991. HERDE, Tom GLOBE STAFF

Over the years, the album gained significance as photos of bar regulars who had died and photos of family members were added, Sousa said. As a result, the album became not just a token of the bar’s place in a movie released 21 years ago, but a way to remember the community of the Crow’s Nest, which has been on the North Shore for more than 40 years, Sousa said.

“It’s real emotional,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning. “It’s hard to describe why that had such an outsized influence.”

Individual photos had been stolen from the album or off the wall over the years, Sousa said, but never had the whole album gone missing until Sunday. A patron reported seeing the person next to them rush out with a bag, Sousa said.

The staff at the Crow’s Nest learned the album was missing during a shift change, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

