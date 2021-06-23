Polar Beverages hopes to land a space on the new Worcester-themed Monopoly game that’s coming out

In a post on Instagram Tuesday, the beverage company tried to rally fans of their fizzy drinks to send e-mails to Top Trumps USA Inc., which is producing the special edition of the real estate game under license from Hasbro, to increase its chances of securing one of the 34 spots on the board.

Now, the family-owned business is looking to expand its footprint by putting its brand on another piece of real estate: a coveted square on the upcoming Worcester-themed version of the classic board game Monopoly, set to hit shelves later this year .

Polar Beverages already has its signature paws all over the new Polar Park , home of the Worcester Red Sox.

“This is not a drill,” Polar Beverages wrote in a message it also shared on its official Polar Seltzer account. “Our hometown is about to get Monopolized! And we want in. Please, let’s flood Monopoly with Worcester pride and ask to get Polar Beverages on the board.”

Top Trumps USA Inc. has asked Worcester residents to help pick what properties will appear in the game, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Participants have until June 25 to submit suggestions. (Ideas can be sent to Worcester@TopTrumps.com.)

“We want those who know Worcester best to get involved and send us their recommendations,” said Top Trumps USA Inc. partnerships manager Afolabi Omotola, according to the newspaper. “We want to ensure that the Monopoly Worcester edition game is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about the area.”

Polar Beverages — and especially its Polar Seltzer brand — has a fan club that stretches well beyond the city’s borders. That following could certainly help its odds of staking a claim to Park Place, North Carolina Avenue, or even the more humble Baltic Avenue.

Besides its public appeal, the beverage company turned the call-out into an opportunity for people to win prizes. By CC-ing Polar officials on the e-mail to Top Trumps USA Inc., customers will be entered into a drawing to win a year’s supply of their favorite Polar drink.

Officials from Polar did not immediately return a request for comment about what property they’d like to land, but their fanbase started to rally behind them this week. Several people replied to the Instagram post saying they had urged Top Trumps USA Inc. to feature Polar on the board.

“[In my humble opinion], you can’t have Worcester without Orson/Polar,” one person replied, referencing the brand’s longtime Polar Bear mascot, Orson.

“#OrsonFanClub,” another wrote.

Polar Beverages, which has been “making bubbles since 1882,” isn’t the only company in the state’s second-largest city that’s been caught up in the Monopoly craze since the upcoming board game was announced.

The owners of Ralph’s Tavern were accepting Monopoly money for hot dogs, JELL-O “shots” (there is no liquor in them), and raffle entries on Wednesday to drum up support for the bar’s bid.

Before announcing its Worcester-themed Monopoly game, Top Trumps USA Inc. released a Cambridge edition that featured iconic spots like Mount Auburn Cemetery, Longfellow House, and “Graffiti Alley.”













Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.