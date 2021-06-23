The pride I carry with me: Dréa Hudson

I’m Dréa Hudson and my life is a beautiful resistance because I’m not afraid to talk to strangers.

"Music is my love language, sneakers are my muse, and I know the best is yet to come." —Dréa Hudson

My superpower is connecting the dots and building relationships that become some of the strongest bonds that exist in my life.

The pride I carry with me is contagious. When I love, I love. I love wholeheartedly. My queerness is an invitation to explore, my queerness welcomes others with open arms, my queerness doesn’t define me but it sure as hell reminds me that love sees no boundaries and that’s what makes it beautiful.

Dréa is a brand architect and marketing maven who has helped solve challenges for major brands including Livenation and Billboard.

Every Wednesday in June, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Pride Month. Follow us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.

