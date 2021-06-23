Residents shaken after apparent murder-suicide in Oxford; children fled violence in home

Authorities said Tuesday night that as the deadly violence erupted, a 13-year-old inside the house saved himself and a 4-year-old sibling by climbing through a window and rushing to a neighbor’s residence. An Oxford police officer later rescued another child, age 3, from the home, officials said.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Thomas Barton, 61, a lifelong town resident who lives on Dolge Court, near the scene of the deaths at the home located at 234 Old Webster Rd.

OXFORD — Residents here remained shaken Wednesday following an apparent murder-suicide the night before that claimed the lives of a couple and forced young children to flee to a neighbor’s house to seek help.

Barton said Wednesday that he believes the 13-year-old and the 4-year-old ran to the house owned by Barton’s godchild, who lives next door on Webster Road.

“As far as I know, that’s where the children ran,” Barton said.

He said he’s only communicated briefly with his godchild about the matter.

“We were texting last night, late last night,” Barton said. “Thankfully, she’s alright....She just had a baby, only a couple months old....she’s a little shaken up, to say the least.”

During a briefing Tuesday night, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. described the case as one of domestic violence.

“It appears to be a murder suicide,” he told reporters at the scene.

He also praised the 13-year-old for his actions.

“The 13-year-old is a pretty courageous young kid,” Early said Tuesday night. “He took the 4-year-old in his arms, opened the window, and ran out the window to a neighbor’s house.”

Police from Oxford and Charlton, as well as State Police, responded to the scene following multiple 911 calls around 5:18 p.m. Early said both the man and woman had separately called 911, with the woman’s call going to Oxford police and the man’s being rerouted to State Police. A neighbor also called 911 when the 13-year-old arrived at their home with his sibling.

An Oxford police officer who responded to the 911 call safely got a 3-year-old out of the home, Early said.

“Oxford police got there ... they got to the scene and didn’t know what they had at the scene,” Early said. “An Oxford police officer ran in, grabbed the child and ... brought that child to safety.”

Early said officers found the woman dead in the kitchen from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was found behind the home, also dead of an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

A gun was recovered from the home, Early said. The firearm was legal and both the man and woman were licensed to have firearms, he said.

The children were taken to the Oxford Police Department, he said. The state Department of Children and Family Services has responded and is providing trauma-related services to the children, according to Early.

Barton said he didn’t know the victims well.

“This used to be a close knit neighborhood, but for many a year now, you know, people come and go, and you don’t really know your neighbors anymore,” he said. ”Just enough to say, ‘hi’ as you’re passing by, that type of thing.”

On Tuesday, Barton added, he didn’t notice anything amiss until police arrived shortly before 5:20 p.m.

“I didn’t hear anything,” Barton said. “All I know is, all of a sudden the police were here, detectives, I talked to them for a few minutes.”

The house at 234 Old Webster Rd. is a wood-frame home with green vinyl siding. It’s listed as a two-family and the property was most recently assessed at $149,600, according to town records.

On Wednesday morning, yellow police tape was strung up around the property, and the sound of dogs barking could be heard coming from the back yard.

Early said the couple had three dogs, and police had previously responded to the home when one of the dogs got loose.

“We’re in the process of trying to determine the activity at this home as far as officers responding in the past to see if there is anything that could assist us with this investigation,” Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad told reporters at the scene.

On Wednesday, an Oxford police cruiser was parked in the driveway.

The father of the man who owns the home declined to comment when reached by the Globe Tuesday night.

Authorities haven’t identified the deceased or said what prompted to gun violence, though the case remains under investigation. A spokesman for Early said Wednesday that prosecutors didn’t have any updates to report.

Barton said he’s never seen a comparable tragedy in the neighborhood.

“Nothing like this at all,” he said, while also praising the first responders who arrived on scene. “Thank God for the police. I mean, you hear nothing but bad news about the police, but yet the first one everybody calls is the police. I have nothing but respect for the first responders, police, fire, and EMTs.”

