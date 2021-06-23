Somerville 3-alarm fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

Discarded smoking materials were found in and around the area surrounding the property, and witness statements indicated it was common to discard cigarettes in the area, the statement said.

The fire started in the mulch near the front porch of 17 Bond St., the state fire marshal’s office and Somerville Fire Department said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The 3-alarm fire that displaced nine people Tuesday in Somerville was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials said.

There is no evidence the fire was set intentionally, the statement said.

“An outdoor fire late at night can spread to a home before anyone becomes aware of it,” Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said in the statement.

Advertisement

He reminded residents to use caution when smoking, and not to stub cigarettes out on railings or in mulch beds.

“Smoking has been a factor in several fatal fires this year,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “While no lives were lost in this one, it’s a reminder to be responsible when smoking, even outside. Use a deep ashtray, a can, or a bucket with sand or water – and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.