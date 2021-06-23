State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz will launch bid for governor

During the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this year, as vaccination rates for people of color lag behind those of white residents, she has been one of Governor Charlie Baker’s harshest critics, saying in February that the state’s distribution system was “a textbook case study of structural racism.” She also cochairs the Legislature’s committee on cannabis policy.

Chang-Díaz, 43, is in her seventh term representing Jamaica Plain. A former teacher and the daughter of an astronaut, she was the first Latina elected to the state Senate in 2008 and has spent her years on Beacon Hill focused on education and criminal justice reform.

State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, a veteran progressive lawmaker who has helped lead legislative efforts on police reform and heads a new committee on racial equity, will launch a bid for governor on Wednesday, entering a historically diverse Democratic field in a bid to become Massachusetts’ first Latina governor.

In a campaign announcement video, Chang-Díaz billed herself as a fighter focused on building eco-friendly infrastructure and closing the racial wealth gap.

“Too many leaders are more interested in keeping power than in doing something with it,” she said in the video. “I’m running for governor to change that.”

She enters a growing Democratic field, after former state lawmaker Ben Downing launched his campaign in February and Harvard professor and author Danielle Allen formally announced her bid earlier this month.

Hanging over the Democratic field is the question of whether Attorney General Maura Healey will run. Should she enter the race, Healey would enjoy a significant cash advantage, as well as a national reputation for going after Donald Trump in court.

Baker, a Republican, has not announced whether he will seek a third term in office. He would be a formidable opponent, enjoying high approval ratings and popularity among Democrats as well as Republicans.

For her part, Chang-Díaz cast herself as a problem-solver who can slice through the Beacon Hill bureaucracy to notch progressive victories.

“I speak up, I organize, and I win,” she said in the video. “Our state is at a turning point now, and we face a choice: Do we go back to business as usual? Or do we run towards problems with the urgency and determination to solve them?”

The longtime leader of the Senate’s education committee, Chang-Díaz worked for years on a landmark piece of legislation that rewrote the state’s school funding formula in an effort to bridge the educational opportunity gap between poor and affluent school systems. In 2019, after talks on the package had collapsed, she was removed from her leadership position, but said she would still play a role in shaping it. The bill, now enshrined in law as the Student Opportunity Act, is expected to pump a total of $1.5 billion in additional funds to school districts over a period of several years.

Chang-Díaz plans to hold campaign events Wednesday in Springfield and Worcester, as well as at English High School in Jamaica Plain, where she completed a teacher preparation program years ago. Before she was elected to office, she worked as a public school teacher in the Lynn and Boston school systems, as well as in politics as a legislative aide and as director of outreach at the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.

Chang-Díaz enjoys support from many young progressive activists, some of whom organized an online petition encouraging her to run.

