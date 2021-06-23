Two former Boston police officers plead guilty to overtime fraud

Between March 2015 and September 2016, Smalls collected about $16,252 for overtime hours he did not work, according to the statement.

Craig Smalls, 55, of Roxbury, agreed June 17 to plead guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement. A plea hearing had not yet been scheduled.

Two former Boston police officers have agreed to plead guilty to embezzling a total of more than $28,000 as part of a widespread investigation into overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, officials said.

Joseph Nee, 48, of Randolph, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the conspiracy and embezzling charges, the US attorney’s office said in a separate statement. Nee is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 24.

Between January 2015 and August 2017, Nee collected about $12,636 for overtime hours he didn’t work, according to the statement.

Boston police received annual grant funding of more than $10,000 between 2015 and 2019 from the Departments of Justice and Transportation, according to the statement.

Both men were accused of submitting fraudulent overtime slips for hours at the evidence warehouse that they did not work, prosecutors said.

So-called purge overtime shifts were focused on removing old, unneeded evidence from the warehouse and were supposed to take place on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. On these shifts, Smalls and Nee often left work at 6 p.m. or earlier while still submitting overtime slips for the full four hours, prosecutors said.

“Kiosk” shifts involved collecting and destroying prescription drugs held in kiosks in each of Boston’s police districts and were scheduled for one Saturday each month. On kiosk shifts, Smalls and Nee claimed to have worked 8 1/2 hours when they often only worked three to four, prosecutors said.

For the embezzlement charge, each man faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain. For the conspiracy charge, each faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.