Two N.H. teens arrested for gun charges in Mattapan

Two 17-year-old boys from Manchester, N.H. were arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in Mattapan Tuesday night, police said.

At 10:42 p.m., officers stopped their car for a traffic infraction near Norfolk Street and Woodrow Avenue, according to a statement from the department.

After the boys got out, officers confiscated three handguns from different places in the car. Two of them were loaded, the statement said.