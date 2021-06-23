Two N.H. teens arrested for gun charges in Mattapan

Two 17-year-old boys from Manchester, N.H. were arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in Mattapan Tuesday night, police said.
At 10:42 p.m., officers stopped their car for a traffic infraction near Norfolk Street and Woodrow Avenue, according to a statement from the department.
After the boys got out, officers confiscated three handguns from different places in the car. Two of them were loaded, the statement said.
The two were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, the statement said.
They are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court, police said.
