Usually Mass. has a sales tax holiday weekend. This year, Baker is pitching a 60-day holiday starting in August

Baker said the proposed sales tax holiday is possible due to tax revenues running billions of dollars ahead of expectations and a big infusion of federal money.

Baker said at a news conference that the 60-day sales tax holiday would result in an estimated $900 million return to taxpayers and businesses.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he will file legislation to create a two-month sales tax holiday beginning in August and lasting through September.

Baker pitched his expanded sales tax holiday as a way to boost the state economy as Massachusetts emerges from the pandemic.

“This proposal will help taxpayers keep more money in their pockets and encourage more people to shop locally,” Baker said during the news conference. “It will especially help lower-income residents who are the most affected by the sales tax in the first place.”

“After this very tough year, our taxpayers and our small businesses all deserve a break,” Baker added.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature will have the final say on Baker’s proposal and some lawmakers may balk at foregoing so much tax revenue.

“Or we could fix the T, repair our crumbling bridges, reduce class sizes, and pay down our debt,” tweeted state Senator Eric P. Lesser, a Democrat from Longmeadow, in response to Baker’s announcement.

No matter what the Legislature decides, the state’s annual two-day sales tax holiday will fall on August 14 and 15 this year, Baker said.

Sales tax in Massachusetts is 6.25 percent.



