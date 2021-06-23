Warm weather, fewer lifeguards, canceled swim lessons could be behind the recent string of drownings

In all, there were 18 drownings in Massachusetts last month, more than the previous three Mays combined. The toll has mounted in June, a series of tragedies with aching similarities. On June 4, a Worcester police officer died in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue a teenage boy. On Sunday in Rhode Island, a 10-year-old drowned after strong currents swept her off a sandbar. Again, a bystander died trying to save her. The same day, a teenage boy drowned in Bedford, N.H., after swinging from a rope into a pond.

In mid-May, two cousins drowned as they skipped stones in a Brockton lake. Neither knew how to swim and one died trying to save the other, who had fallen into deeper water. Eleven days later, as the temperature soared into the 90s, a teenage boy drowned after jumping from a rope swing into a Framingham pond that was roughly 60 degrees.

Advertisement

Drowning is the leading cause of death by unintentional injury for Massachusetts children younger than 15, and so far this year the rates have climbed sharply. Through May, there were 47 drownings in Massachusetts, about double the number through May 2020, when there were between 22 and 28. (In months with fewer than five drownings, the state does not specify the number to protect the privacy of victims.)

From beaches to backyard pools, drownings this time of year are all too familiar, with 18 reported statewide last June and 22 in June 2019. But a host of factors, from a receding pandemic and exceptionally warm weather to a shortage of lifeguards and swimming lessons, may have contributed to the surge of fatalities this spring, water safety specialists said.

“This really has been an unfortunate confluence of circumstances,” said Peter Doliber, chief executive of the Alliance of Massachusetts YMCAs, which offer swim lessons and free water safety instruction to people across the state. Many of those classes were canceled during the early stages of the pandemic.

Advertisement

“For a time, Ys weren’t open and school was remote, so the natural settings where we teach these things weren’t available.”

The early arrival of hot weather, including the longest June heat wave since 1925, also brought eager swimmers into precariously cold water.

“If you’re a new swimmer, swimming in cold water, it can be very dangerous,” said Jeff Hall, a former coastguard and spokesman for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Seasoned swimmers, too, often “don’t realize that the water temperature is much colder than the air temperature, because it hasn’t had a chance to warm up yet,” Doliber added. “Hypothermia hits pretty quick, especially in lakes, rivers, and ponds, so your muscles cramp up and you get disoriented.”

Dangerous conditions underscore a need for broader awareness of the risks of swimming, from dangerous currents to sudden drop-offs, and the proper way to reach out to someone in distress.

“You don’t jump — you throw, toss, or extend,” Doliber said. “You find a piece of rope, you find a stick, you find something they can grab onto.”

Even confident swimmers who aren’t lifeguard-certified shouldn’t dive in, he said, because “that person can pull you under.”

“It is common to see people die in pairs,” Hall said. “It’s tragic because you had one person trying to save the life of another, and it ends up costing them their own life as well.”

Advertisement

Hall and others also pointed to the lifeguard shortage many communities have faced since pools and beaches reopened on Memorial Day. Governor Charlie Baker said he believed state-run pools and public parks “are fully staffed” this summer, but urged swimmers to be careful at public watering holes, particularly those without lifeguards.

Safety specialists noted, however, that many of the recent drownings have occurred in waters that lifeguards don’t normally patrol.

“It just really speaks to the need to teach children to understand their abilities, understand water temperature, understand what the effect of air temperature is,” Hall said.

Meanwhile, the demand for swim lessons is higher than most YMCAs can accommodate, despite their best efforts to find lifeguards willing to teach.

“Our goal is to employ as many young people this summer as possible,” said James Morton, president of the YMCA of Greater Boston. Morton said that many teenagers who have worked as lifeguards in past summers have not returned, which he attributes to an uncertainty about the number of jobs available.

“Last year, we employed about 440 teenagers in Greater Boston, [whereas] we would typically have employed something in the ballpark of 725 kids, as we did in 2019,” he said. “And I think kids anticipated that that was also going to be the case this summer.”

Nationally, the number of lifeguards certified between January and April plummeted from nearly 100,000 in 2019 to just over 51,000 last year, according to the Red Cross. This year, they were up to 83,000.

Advertisement

“It’s like a large machine that’s been shut down, and we have to get it back up and running again,” Doliber said. “It isn’t happening as fast as all of us would like to meet the demand and the need that is there, but we’re doing everything we can.”

Both swim lessons and lifeguard training have been made available by the YMCAs in communities of color, he said. Financial support is in place at every center in Boston to ensure that everyone has access to swim lessons, regardless of their ability to pay, Morton said.

Drowning death rates for Black people are 1.5 times higher than the rates for white people overall, and 3.6 times higher for kids ages 10-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Representative Liz Malia, a Jamaica Plain Democrat, said that the state needs to allocate more money to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which runs the state’s parks and pools. The agency’s $4.6 million administrative budget this fiscal year is less than it was three years ago, when the Legislature budgeted $4.67 million. The House and Senate expect to begin budget negotiations soon for the fiscal year starting in July.

Malia said she recently drove by Houghton’s Pond in Milton, a popular swimming spot where DCR staffs lifeguards every day in July and August. In May, a 39-year-old father from Quincy drowned when he went into the water to retrieve a soccer ball.

Advertisement

“They need more lifeguards, they need better facilities, and they need the tools to take care of the parkland that we do have,” Malia said.

Doliber stressed that no one person or organization was at fault for the recent drownings, but called the combination of factors — hot weather, cold water, eager swimmers, and an absence of thorough education — “a recipe for these really awful outcomes.”

“My hope would be that as the weather gets warmer and some bodies of water warm up, and as people… are warning people and informing people,” he said, “we will see less drownings because people will be more aware.”

To find a water safety training provider in your area, click here. To sign up for swim lessons with the YMCA of Greater Boston, click here.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com.