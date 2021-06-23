68 confirmed cases, 5 deaths, and 15,907 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

Another 15,907 coronavirus vaccinations were administered, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the pandemic total to 663,400. The state also reported 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 17,618.

Massachusetts reported 68 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the seven-day average ticked up to 62 from 60 the day before.

With millions of people in the state vaccinated and protected from the coronavirus, key coronavirus metrics have dropped to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

The DPH said 1,721 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus and 94 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

Advertisement

The DPH also reported that 37,713 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.64 million.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.32 percent.

The department said the rate would be 0.42 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations reported Wednesday was greater than on Tuesday, when 12,888 were reported. The new vaccinations brought the total shots administered to 8,488,369.

The total number of shots amounted to 89.2 percent of the 9,515,890 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.

The total shots included 4,374,355 first shots and 3,842,495 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 271,519 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,114,014.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Advertisement

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.