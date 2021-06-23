Supreme Court rules Calif. law giving union organizers access to farms violates owners’ rights

That is the kind of uncompensated ’'taking’' of private property by the government that the Constitution forbids, he wrote.

’'The access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property,’' Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for himself and the court’s other conservatives in the 6-3 ruling.

WASHINGTON—- The Supreme Court split along ideological lines Wednesday in ruling that a California regulation that gives union organizers access to workers on the state’s farms violates the rights of the property owners.

At stake was a landmark California law passed in 1975 to ’'ensure peace in the agricultural fields’' between workers and growers. It was the first to recognize farmworkers’ collective bargaining rights, the product of the movement led by César E. Chávez, Dolores Huerta, and others.

Advertisement

The state gives union organizers access, with advance notice, to growers’ property three times a day for no more than four 30-day periods in a calendar year. It restricts organizers to meeting with workers one hour before work, one hour during their lunch break, and one hour after work.

In reality, California and the unions argued, organizing efforts rarely last that long.

The California Supreme Court upheld the rules on a 4-3 vote in 1976, and the provisions had gone unchallenged until recently.

Two fruit growers, Cedar Point Nursery in Northern California and Fowler Packing in Fresno, say allowing union activists onto their properties violates the constitutional prohibition against the ’'taking’' of property by government without adequate compensation, as well as their right to exclude people who are not welcome. They are represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation.

The case split the liberal and conservative judges on the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which said in a narrow vote that the union-access rule did not rise to the level of an unconstitutional taking because the property access was not permanent.

Advertisement

’'Today’s ruling is a huge victory for property rights,’' said Pacific Legal Foundation senior attorney Joshua Thompson, who argued the case before the high court. ’'Today’s decision affirms that one of the most fundamental aspects of property is the right to decide who can and can’t access your property.